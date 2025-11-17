Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Brings a Week of Stillness and Strength to New York City

Yogmata’s return to New York is organized by the Science of Enlightenment and reflects decades of work introducing authentic Himalayan meditation practices to global audiences. Her career is distinguished not only by her spiritual mastery — having achieved Samadhi, the supreme state of yoga and meditation — but also by her ability to translate ancient traditions for modern seekers. Since 1991, she has performed Public Samadhi eighteen times across India, ceremonies historically understood as profound demonstrations of enlightenment.