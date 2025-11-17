Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Brings a Week of Stillness and Strength to New York City
New York City welcomed a rare presence this past week as Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first female Siddha Master and one of the world’s few living Himalayan Great Saints, returned for a series of engagements that intertwined diplomacy, wellness, and cultural connection. Her visit arrived at a moment when conversations around global peace and personal grounding feel especially urgent, positioning her teachings as a meaningful anchor in the city’s ever-moving rhythm.
At the center of her weeklong schedule is Yogmata’s participation in the United Nations WEDO Summit on Friday, November 14th, where she guided a “Moment of Silence for Global Peace” from 10:05 to 10:13 a.m. inside UN Headquarters. The meditation continued her long-standing relationship with the United Nations, where she has previously spoken during International Yoga Day and led keynote meditations dedicated to peace.
A Return Rooted in Purpose and Global Connection
Yogmata’s return to New York is organized by the Science of Enlightenment and reflects decades of work introducing authentic Himalayan meditation practices to global audiences. Her career is distinguished not only by her spiritual mastery — having achieved Samadhi, the supreme state of yoga and meditation — but also by her ability to translate ancient traditions for modern seekers. Since 1991, she has performed Public Samadhi eighteen times across India, ceremonies historically understood as profound demonstrations of enlightenment.
Her presence in New York was designed not as a grand tour but as a thoughtful series of encounters that bridged cultural and spiritual exchange. Yogmata arrived on Saturday, November 8th and began her visit with a workshop at the Japanese American Association, followed by private engagements across the city with philanthropic and cultural partners.
Cultural Diplomacy and a New Sanctuary in Manhattan
On Tuesday, November 11th, Yogmata attended an evening event at the French Consulate General before hosting one of the most anticipated moments of her visit: the opening celebration of her first dedicated meditation dojo in Manhattan. Held Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the intimate gathering marked the debut of a private studio designed as a sanctuary for advanced practice and select teachings. The exact location remained confidential, underscoring the space’s purpose as a haven for those seeking deeper, more personalized study.
Her week continued with the Women Empowerment & Development Organization (WEDO) dinner on Thursday, November 13th, followed by her UN Summit meditation the next morning. Her New York residency concluded with the WEDO Brunch and Closing Dinner on Saturday, before her departure on Sunday.
A Life Devoted to Teaching and Transformation
Born in Yamanashi, Japan in 1945, Yogmata began exploring yoga and wellness as a teenager and went on to teach asana yoga to thousands of students in cultural centers across Japan. Her life shifted profoundly at age 39 when she met Pilot Babaji, a revered yoga master who invited her to train in the Himalayas. Under his guidance, she completed the intense spiritual path that led her to Samadhi.
Her journey since has spanned continents. Yogmata has written books that have sold over one million copies worldwide, delivered keynote lectures at the United Nations, and traveled extensively to share meditation practices rooted in clarity, compassion, and inner peace. Through public teachings and private sessions, she remains committed to guiding individuals toward “truly essential living,” a phrase that reflects the philosophy grounding her global mission.
A Moment for Reflection in a City That Rarely Pauses
Yogmata’s return represented more than a schedule of distinguished events. It was an invitation — extended to leaders, practitioners, and New Yorkers alike — to consider how inner stillness can shape the collective. Her presence at the United Nations brings timeless teachings into the halls of modern diplomacy, reminding delegates that global peace often begins with personal grounding.
For details about Yogmata Keiko Aikawa and her meditation teachings, visit japanese-meditation.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.