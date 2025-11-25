Speakers onstage at the Wellness Oasis during Miami Art Week
The Wellness Oasis returns with inspiring conversations on mental health and culturePhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis
Beauty and Health

The Wellness Oasis Returns to Miami Art Week with a Transformative Two-Day Program on Mental Health, Culture, and Community

Dr. Tara Swart, Lindsay Lohan, Gary Brecka, Lauren London, Noah Lyles, Dan Buettner, and More Join an Intimate Lineup Blending Wellness Innovation With Miami’s Creative Energy
4 min read

Miami Art Week has long been known for its convergence of visionary artists, global tastemakers, and cultural leaders. This year, its landscape expands once again as The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase returns to the city with a renewed sense of purpose. The third annual event, taking place December 2 and 3 at Reserve Miami Seaplane, brings together an impressive roster of mental health and wellness experts, influential public figures, and community advocates for two days of immersive programming designed to support mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.

Running daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Wellness Oasis has quickly become a cornerstone of Miami Art Week’s evolution, proof that the cultural moment is no longer defined solely by galleries and fairs, but also by the rising urgency around mental well-being and self-care.

Group workout at sunset during the Wellness Oasis event
Guests take part in a sunset workout session at the Wellness OasisPhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis

A Lineup That Blends Science, Storytelling, and Cultural Influence

This year’s program features a dynamic mix of leaders whose work spans neuroscience, longevity science, emotional wellness, athletics, and entertainment. Among the headliners: Dr. Tara Swart, Gary Brecka, Lindsay Lohan, Jillian Turecki, Sahil Bloom, Dr. Becky Kennedy, Lauren London, Noah Lyles, Dan Buettner, and event host and moderator Devi Brown.

Their presence underscores the platform’s mission: to connect everyday wellness seekers with credible voices who bring nuance, lived experience, and depth to some of today’s most pressing conversations.

Founded in 2023 by 4B Advisory, The Wellness Oasis was created to foster measurable impact across mental health and wellness through community-centered programming.

“We are thrilled to return to Miami Art Week, a dynamic and uplifting environment, as we aim to help individuals prioritize their well-being. Our goal is to provide something meaningful for every guest through intimate conversations, genuine connections, and authentic programming meant to help support you wherever you are on your journey.”

Jared Schoenfeld, Co-Founder of 4B

Devi Brown speaking onstage at the Wellness Oasis
Devi Brown opens the program with insights on mindfulness and healingPhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis

Immersive Experiences Designed for Mind and Body

The two-day event goes far beyond panels, touching multiple dimensions of self-care through workshops, movement sessions, contrast therapy, recovery treatments, and interactive installations.

Attendees can expect:

  • Cold plunges and sauna rituals via the Kohler Contrast Sanctuary

  • Guided breathwork and meditation through Shiftwave and acoustic-led sessions

  • High-energy workouts including MindFuel HIIT, padel sessions, and Vinyasa Flow

  • Recovery-focused therapies from Hyperice and massage partners

  • Nutrient-forward culinary offerings, including Playa Bowls, Garden Butcher, and fiber-focused pairings from bio.me

Brand partners such as Amazon Alexa, Hyperice, Rivian, Tonal, and Nespresso enhance the experience, integrating wellness innovation into each touchpoint.

Unique installations deepen the sensory environment:

  • The Ammortal Chamber with five synchronized modalities

  • The ARMRA Revival Bar, offering functional mocktails

  • The Tonal Training Lab, showcasing its adaptive resistance technology

  • The Alexa+ Beach Retreat, an invitation to slow down through connected living

Large audience seated outdoors for Wellness Oasis panel
Attendees gather for a wellness-focused panel in Miami BeachPhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis
Speakers onstage at the Wellness Oasis during Miami Art Week
Where to Stay During Art Basel Miami Beach 2025: The Ultimate Guide to Miami’s Most Creative Hotels

Programming That Reflects the Full Spectrum of Modern Wellness

The event’s schedule reads like a map of today’s wellness conversations, each session thoughtfully curated to address core themes emerging within contemporary culture.

Day One highlights include:

  • Rewiring for Relief, a workshop on understanding chronic stress

  • A panel on Whole Health with Dr. Tara Swart, Dr. Will Cole, and Gary Brecka

  • A Conversation with Lindsay Lohan exploring balance and self-care

  • The ROI of Balance with Sahil Bloom, Sloane Stephens, and leading entrepreneurs

  • How To Develop Real Connections in a Loneliness Epidemic

  • An intimate conversation on love and resilience with Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall

Crowd gathering around speakers at the Wellness Oasis
Guests interact with wellness leaders during the event’s community segmentPhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis

Day Two expands on these conversations, with sessions such as:

  • The Art of Parenting in an Ever-Changing World featuring Dr. Becky Kennedy and Lauren London

  • The World’s Fastest Man Discusses Mental Health, a discussion with Noah Lyles, his mother Keisha Bishop, and psychologist Dr. Wendy Borlabi

  • The Secrets to Living a Longer, Healthier Life led by prominent female experts

  • Vibes, Culture, and Creativity with BLOND:ISH, A$AP Ferg, Max Siegelman, and Noah Simon-Waddell

  • A musical performance by Jonah Marais, closing out the event with intention and connection

Speaker engaging with audience at the Wellness Oasis
A guest speaker connects with attendees during a live wellness sessionPhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis

Philanthropy at the Heart of the Experience

The Wellness Oasis continues its commitment to community uplift through partnerships with impactful organizations, including Active Minds, MindUP – The Goldie Hawn Foundation, the Kevin Love Fund, and Project Healthy Minds. These collaborations align with Miami Art Week’s growing fusion of cultural celebration and conscious programming.

A Setting That Embodies Miami’s New Wellness Culture

Hosted at Reserve Miami Seaplane, the event unfolds within one of the city’s most atmospheric waterfront locations. Reserve, founded by Wayne Boich, has become a leading luxury lifestyle padel brand, known for high-profile partnerships, curated events, and elevated experiences across sport and culture.

Its role in hosting The Wellness Oasis underscores Miami’s expanding identity as a destination where luxury, creativity, wellness, and community intersect.

Group meditation session on mats at the Wellness Oasis
Participants practice guided meditation as part of the wellness lineupPhoto Courtesy of The Wellness Oasis

A Growing Community for a New Era of Well-Being

With limited attendance and early access for Chase cardholders, The Wellness Oasis remains intentionally intimate. The event’s thoughtful approach reflects a shift happening nationally: wellness programming built not just around consumption, but around meaningful interaction, emotional education, and shared humanity.

As Miami Art Week opens its doors, The Wellness Oasis stands as a reminder that creativity thrives when mind and body are nourished, and that the art we absorb often begins with how well we feel.
Speakers onstage at the Wellness Oasis during Miami Art Week
Your Essential Guide to Miami Art Week 2025: Where to Stay, Play, and Eat

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Health
Art basel
Wellness

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com