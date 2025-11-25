The Wellness Oasis Returns to Miami Art Week with a Transformative Two-Day Program on Mental Health, Culture, and Community
Miami Art Week has long been known for its convergence of visionary artists, global tastemakers, and cultural leaders. This year, its landscape expands once again as The Wellness Oasis™ presented by Chase returns to the city with a renewed sense of purpose. The third annual event, taking place December 2 and 3 at Reserve Miami Seaplane, brings together an impressive roster of mental health and wellness experts, influential public figures, and community advocates for two days of immersive programming designed to support mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.
Running daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Wellness Oasis has quickly become a cornerstone of Miami Art Week’s evolution, proof that the cultural moment is no longer defined solely by galleries and fairs, but also by the rising urgency around mental well-being and self-care.
A Lineup That Blends Science, Storytelling, and Cultural Influence
This year’s program features a dynamic mix of leaders whose work spans neuroscience, longevity science, emotional wellness, athletics, and entertainment. Among the headliners: Dr. Tara Swart, Gary Brecka, Lindsay Lohan, Jillian Turecki, Sahil Bloom, Dr. Becky Kennedy, Lauren London, Noah Lyles, Dan Buettner, and event host and moderator Devi Brown.
Their presence underscores the platform’s mission: to connect everyday wellness seekers with credible voices who bring nuance, lived experience, and depth to some of today’s most pressing conversations.
Founded in 2023 by 4B Advisory, The Wellness Oasis was created to foster measurable impact across mental health and wellness through community-centered programming.
“We are thrilled to return to Miami Art Week, a dynamic and uplifting environment, as we aim to help individuals prioritize their well-being. Our goal is to provide something meaningful for every guest through intimate conversations, genuine connections, and authentic programming meant to help support you wherever you are on your journey.”
Jared Schoenfeld, Co-Founder of 4B
Immersive Experiences Designed for Mind and Body
The two-day event goes far beyond panels, touching multiple dimensions of self-care through workshops, movement sessions, contrast therapy, recovery treatments, and interactive installations.
Attendees can expect:
Cold plunges and sauna rituals via the Kohler Contrast Sanctuary
Guided breathwork and meditation through Shiftwave and acoustic-led sessions
High-energy workouts including MindFuel HIIT, padel sessions, and Vinyasa Flow
Recovery-focused therapies from Hyperice and massage partners
Nutrient-forward culinary offerings, including Playa Bowls, Garden Butcher, and fiber-focused pairings from bio.me
Brand partners such as Amazon Alexa, Hyperice, Rivian, Tonal, and Nespresso enhance the experience, integrating wellness innovation into each touchpoint.
Unique installations deepen the sensory environment:
The Ammortal Chamber with five synchronized modalities
The ARMRA Revival Bar, offering functional mocktails
The Tonal Training Lab, showcasing its adaptive resistance technology
The Alexa+ Beach Retreat, an invitation to slow down through connected living
Programming That Reflects the Full Spectrum of Modern Wellness
The event’s schedule reads like a map of today’s wellness conversations, each session thoughtfully curated to address core themes emerging within contemporary culture.
Day One highlights include:
Rewiring for Relief, a workshop on understanding chronic stress
A panel on Whole Health with Dr. Tara Swart, Dr. Will Cole, and Gary Brecka
A Conversation with Lindsay Lohan exploring balance and self-care
The ROI of Balance with Sahil Bloom, Sloane Stephens, and leading entrepreneurs
How To Develop Real Connections in a Loneliness Epidemic
An intimate conversation on love and resilience with Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall
Day Two expands on these conversations, with sessions such as:
The Art of Parenting in an Ever-Changing World featuring Dr. Becky Kennedy and Lauren London
The World’s Fastest Man Discusses Mental Health, a discussion with Noah Lyles, his mother Keisha Bishop, and psychologist Dr. Wendy Borlabi
The Secrets to Living a Longer, Healthier Life led by prominent female experts
Vibes, Culture, and Creativity with BLOND:ISH, A$AP Ferg, Max Siegelman, and Noah Simon-Waddell
A musical performance by Jonah Marais, closing out the event with intention and connection
Philanthropy at the Heart of the Experience
The Wellness Oasis continues its commitment to community uplift through partnerships with impactful organizations, including Active Minds, MindUP – The Goldie Hawn Foundation, the Kevin Love Fund, and Project Healthy Minds. These collaborations align with Miami Art Week’s growing fusion of cultural celebration and conscious programming.
A Setting That Embodies Miami’s New Wellness Culture
Hosted at Reserve Miami Seaplane, the event unfolds within one of the city’s most atmospheric waterfront locations. Reserve, founded by Wayne Boich, has become a leading luxury lifestyle padel brand, known for high-profile partnerships, curated events, and elevated experiences across sport and culture.
Its role in hosting The Wellness Oasis underscores Miami’s expanding identity as a destination where luxury, creativity, wellness, and community intersect.
A Growing Community for a New Era of Well-Being
With limited attendance and early access for Chase cardholders, The Wellness Oasis remains intentionally intimate. The event’s thoughtful approach reflects a shift happening nationally: wellness programming built not just around consumption, but around meaningful interaction, emotional education, and shared humanity.
As Miami Art Week opens its doors, The Wellness Oasis stands as a reminder that creativity thrives when mind and body are nourished, and that the art we absorb often begins with how well we feel.
