Veronique Gabai Unveils Golden Oud at an Intimate Printemps New York VIP Preview

Inside the Holiday-Ready Fragrance Launch Blending Parisian Perfume Mastery With New York Fashion Culture
This December, Veronique Gabai welcomed a refined circle of editors, tastemakers, and industry insiders to Printemps New York City for an intimate VIP preview of her newest fragrance, Golden Oud. Hosted inside the Printemps Boudoir and cocktail bar, the evening unfolded as a sensory immersion into Gabai’s world of sun-drenched sensuality, where fragrance, fashion, and artistry met in thoughtful balance.

The setting felt deliberately personal. Signature Veronique Gabai scents drifted through the space as champagne flowed and guests gathered to experience the brand’s latest olfactive creation up close. The preview marked a moment of quiet confidence rather than spectacle, allowing Golden Oud to speak for itself while reflecting the elegance of its creator.

Veronique Gabai toasts Golden Oud launch with VIP guests including Peter Jueptner at Printemps NYC
Founder and perfume master Veronique Gabai toasting with VIP Guests and friends including Peter Jueptner, previous International president of Estee Lauder Companies. Long time friends and professionals in the industry cheered for Veronique Gabai’s signature scents as well as Golden Oud’s releasePhoto Courtesy of Veronique Gabai

Perfectly timed for the holiday season, Golden Oud is a warm and refined composition that reveals its complexity gradually. The fragrance opens with pear and amber, a pairing that moves between crisp brightness and deeper allure. As it settles, creamy sandalwood and patchouli emerge, creating a fluid, enveloping finish that feels polished yet intimate. Designed as a luminous expression of warmth, Golden Oud aligns seamlessly with Gabai’s philosophy of fragrance as an extension of skin rather than a statement worn at a distance.

Veronique Gabai Golden Oud perfume bottle with gold finish on dark background
Close-up of Veronique Gabai Golden Oud bottles highlighting gold design
Veronique Gabai Golden Oud perfume with amber stones on white background

Golden Oud features key notes of pear, amber, patchouli, and sandalwood. The fragrance is available in two formats, priced at $290 for the 85ml bottle and $65 for the 10ml size, offering both a signature investment and a more intimate introduction to the scent.

The evening took on an added layer of artistry with a live performance by award-winning soprano Golda Zahra. Her ethereal voice filled the Boudoir, adding an emotional resonance that mirrored the fragrance’s warmth and elegance. The performance created a rare moment where music and scent shared equal presence, reinforcing the idea of perfume as an art form rather than an accessory.

Award-winning soprano Golda Zahra performs at the Golden Oud VIP preview in New York
Award-winning soprano Golda Zahra captivated guests at the Printemps VIP Preview in New York City, enchanting the room with her ethereal voice and her admiration for Veronique Gabai’s newest fragrance, Golden Oud. Her performance added a moment of pure artistry to the evening, perfectly echoing the warmth, elegance, and sensuality of the luminous scentPhoto Courtesy of Veronique Gabai

Founder and perfume master Veronique Gabai was joined throughout the evening by a mix of familiar faces and longtime collaborators. Among them were TV personality Matt Dillon and New York-based lifestyle influencer Greivy, both celebrating alongside Gabai during the launch. Industry veterans also gathered to mark the moment, including Peter Jueptner, former international president of The Estée Lauder Companies, who toasted the release with friends and colleagues who have followed Gabai’s career over the years.

Fashion and business writer Megan Wahn attended alongside Lauren Gruber, associate editor at Hearst Magazine, adding to the editorial presence that underscored Golden Oud’s relevance within both beauty and fashion conversations. The guest list reflected a cross-section of creative disciplines, unified by an appreciation for craftsmanship and understated luxury.

Veronique Gabai with lifestyle influencer Greivy at her Golden Oud VIP event at Printemps NYC
Megan Wahn and Lauren Gruber attend Veronique Gabai’s Golden Oud VIP event at Printemps NYC
Founder and perfume master Veronique Gabai accompanied by TV personality, Matt Dillon
As the holiday season approaches, Golden Oud arrives as a fragrance that feels both timely and enduring. The Printemps New York preview offered a glimpse into Veronique Gabai’s continued evolution as a perfume master, one rooted in refinement, emotion, and a deep respect for the artistry behind scent. In a city that moves quickly, the evening encouraged guests to slow down, breathe deeply, and experience fragrance as it was meant to be enjoyed.
