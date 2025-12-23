Veronique Gabai Unveils Golden Oud at an Intimate Printemps New York VIP Preview

Founder and perfume master Veronique Gabai was joined throughout the evening by a mix of familiar faces and longtime collaborators. Among them were TV personality Matt Dillon and New York-based lifestyle influencer Greivy, both celebrating alongside Gabai during the launch. Industry veterans also gathered to mark the moment, including Peter Jueptner, former international president of The Estée Lauder Companies, who toasted the release with friends and colleagues who have followed Gabai’s career over the years.