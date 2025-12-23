Veronique Gabai Unveils Golden Oud at an Intimate Printemps New York VIP Preview
This December, Veronique Gabai welcomed a refined circle of editors, tastemakers, and industry insiders to Printemps New York City for an intimate VIP preview of her newest fragrance, Golden Oud. Hosted inside the Printemps Boudoir and cocktail bar, the evening unfolded as a sensory immersion into Gabai’s world of sun-drenched sensuality, where fragrance, fashion, and artistry met in thoughtful balance.
The setting felt deliberately personal. Signature Veronique Gabai scents drifted through the space as champagne flowed and guests gathered to experience the brand’s latest olfactive creation up close. The preview marked a moment of quiet confidence rather than spectacle, allowing Golden Oud to speak for itself while reflecting the elegance of its creator.
Perfectly timed for the holiday season, Golden Oud is a warm and refined composition that reveals its complexity gradually. The fragrance opens with pear and amber, a pairing that moves between crisp brightness and deeper allure. As it settles, creamy sandalwood and patchouli emerge, creating a fluid, enveloping finish that feels polished yet intimate. Designed as a luminous expression of warmth, Golden Oud aligns seamlessly with Gabai’s philosophy of fragrance as an extension of skin rather than a statement worn at a distance.
Golden Oud features key notes of pear, amber, patchouli, and sandalwood. The fragrance is available in two formats, priced at $290 for the 85ml bottle and $65 for the 10ml size, offering both a signature investment and a more intimate introduction to the scent.
The evening took on an added layer of artistry with a live performance by award-winning soprano Golda Zahra. Her ethereal voice filled the Boudoir, adding an emotional resonance that mirrored the fragrance’s warmth and elegance. The performance created a rare moment where music and scent shared equal presence, reinforcing the idea of perfume as an art form rather than an accessory.
Founder and perfume master Veronique Gabai was joined throughout the evening by a mix of familiar faces and longtime collaborators. Among them were TV personality Matt Dillon and New York-based lifestyle influencer Greivy, both celebrating alongside Gabai during the launch. Industry veterans also gathered to mark the moment, including Peter Jueptner, former international president of The Estée Lauder Companies, who toasted the release with friends and colleagues who have followed Gabai’s career over the years.
Fashion and business writer Megan Wahn attended alongside Lauren Gruber, associate editor at Hearst Magazine, adding to the editorial presence that underscored Golden Oud’s relevance within both beauty and fashion conversations. The guest list reflected a cross-section of creative disciplines, unified by an appreciation for craftsmanship and understated luxury.
