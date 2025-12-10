Holiday Beauty in New York Elevated: Maison Orveda Welcomes Celebrity Facialist Ivan Pol for a Limited Residency
A New Standard for Holiday Skin in New York
New York’s holiday season may be dazzling, but it is also demanding. Between soirées, office celebrations, and winter’s unforgiving chill, December becomes the month when skin needs care as refined as the city itself. Maison Orveda New York, the flagship facial destination from French green-biotech house Orveda, has emerged as a discreet sanctuary for those seeking transformative, science-driven skincare. Tucked along Madison Avenue, the Maison has quickly gained a reputation among insiders for facials that “work with the skin’s biology, not against it™,” a philosophy that distinguishes the brand’s approach to modern aesthetics.
This December, the Maison elevates its offerings even further with a rare and highly anticipated residency.
Ivan Pol Brings His Sculpting Technique to Manhattan
Now through December 13, Maison Orveda hosts a limited residency with Ivan Pol, the world-renowned facialist known for sculpting the faces of global luminaries. Loved by celebrities including Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, and Ana de Armas, Pol has built a reputation for delivering lifted, defined, red-carpet-ready skin in a single session.
Founder of The Beauty Sandwich, Pol has spent more than 15 years refining a technique that merges advanced radio frequency technology with a curated selection of high-performance nutritional supplements. This combination results in a tailored, non-invasive solution to volume loss, laxity, and visible wrinkles. The treatment requires no downtime and offers benefits that can last up to a year, making it ideal for those preparing for the most photographed season of the calendar.
Within Maison Orveda’s serene environment, Pol’s sculpting approach takes on an even more elevated feel, pairing his signature method with the brand’s luxury skincare collection.
The Orveda Philosophy: Green Biotech Meets High Touch
Maison Orveda New York embodies the brand’s French green-biotech ethos. The stand-alone spa and boutique showcase Orveda’s world-renowned facials, skincare innovations, and high-end fragrances, including the newly launched Infiniment Coty Paris collection. Every detail of the Maison is designed to meet the needs of New Yorkers searching for a moment of well-being without sacrificing efficacy.
The brand’s formulas rely on highly concentrated yet gentle ingredients, harnessing cutting-edge biotech to strengthen the skin barrier and encourage repair. The Orveda promise of “Working with your skin, not against it™” aligns seamlessly with Pol’s approach, creating a residency grounded in shared philosophy.
A Holiday Facial Ritual Built on Performance
During Pol’s New York residency, Orveda’s signature products anchor the sculpting experience. Treatments begin with Respure Cleansing Bamboo and Enzymatic Water, a refreshing preparation step that purifies the skin while supporting its microbiome. The session concludes with Orveda’s Overnight Reviving Mask, designed to nourish and replenish the skin through the night, amplifying the lifted look achieved during the treatment.
For clients seeking immediate glow paired with long-term rejuvenation, this combination offers a luxurious and efficient path into the holiday season.
A New Beauty Destination for the Festive Calendar
As word spreads, Maison Orveda’s holiday residency feels poised to become one of New York’s most coveted pre-season rituals. The partnership merges Pol’s unparalleled sculpting technique with Orveda’s green-biotech excellence, resulting in a treatment experience that caters to beauty enthusiasts, wellness devotees, and anyone seeking a refined, high-performance reset before the busiest celebrations of the year.
In a city where time is scarce and expectations run high, Maison Orveda has created a seasonal offering that speaks directly to New Yorkers’ desire for efficacy, luxury, and a moment of deep care.
