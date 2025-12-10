Holiday Beauty in New York Elevated: Maison Orveda Welcomes Celebrity Facialist Ivan Pol for a Limited Residency

New York’s holiday season may be dazzling, but it is also demanding. Between soirées, office celebrations, and winter’s unforgiving chill, December becomes the month when skin needs care as refined as the city itself. Maison Orveda New York, the flagship facial destination from French green-biotech house Orveda, has emerged as a discreet sanctuary for those seeking transformative, science-driven skincare. Tucked along Madison Avenue, the Maison has quickly gained a reputation among insiders for facials that “work with the skin’s biology, not against it™,” a philosophy that distinguishes the brand’s approach to modern aesthetics.