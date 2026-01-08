Dr. Usha Rajagopal on the Benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why It’s More Than a Trend
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used for decades to support healing and treat specific medical conditions, and it has gradually expanded from hospital settings into the world of wellness and recovery. The therapy involves breathing 100 percent oxygen in a pressurized chamber, which increases the amount of oxygen dissolved in the blood and delivered to body tissues. It is FDA‑approved for conditions such as decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning and difficult‑to‑heal wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and certain infections, as well as other indications that have been recognized by medical societies.
Today, pressurized oxygen chambers are attracting attention from athletes, aesthetic patients and health‑minded adults seeking anything from faster surgical recovery to enhanced cognition and cellular repair. This growing interest comes at a moment when many people are curious about how to age well and heal faster.
At the forefront of this trend in the Bay Area is Dr. Usha Rajagopal, a board‑certified plastic surgeon and medical director of the San Francisco Plastic Surgery & Laser Center. Her practice has embraced HBOT not as a gimmick but as a serious complement to surgical and wellness care. Patients settle into spacious, air‑conditioned chambers with large windows, and seating designed for comfort, somewhat reminiscent of first-class airline seats, creating a relaxing environment.
“For us, the HBOT therapy is very comfortable. There are lots of windows around them. The chamber is air‑conditioned, so during the treatment, they hardly notice it. Right after a session, the effects might not be immediately obvious, but with consecutive treatments, the benefits add up.”
Dr. Usha Rajagopal, Medical Director of the San Francisco Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
The underlying biology of HBOT is well established: under pressure, oxygen dissolves into the blood plasma and can reach areas that may be starved for oxygen due to compromised circulation or inflammation. This mechanism supports its use in approved medical settings and has also been explored as an adjunct in aesthetic medicine. Studies suggest that HBOT may improve ischemia and reduce swelling, which is why some practitioners use it to help patients recover more quickly after extensive cosmetic procedures.
“For patients who are expected to have a prolonged recovery — especially middle‑aged patients undergoing combination surgeries that address large areas of the body, like the breasts, abdomen, or back — HBOT has made a noticeable difference,” Dr. Usha says. “Pre‑surgery, it helps prepare the body. Post‑surgery, patients recover more quickly, feel better overall, and experience improved healing.”
Beyond surgical recovery, hyperbaric oxygen is part of broader interest in recovery and cellular health, though many potential uses remain investigational. Some research has examined whether repeated HBOT exposures can influence markers associated with aging, such as telomere length and cellular senescence in blood cells, but these findings are preliminary and have been observed in specific controlled settings rather than in large clinical practice.
“I’m using HBOT for indications beyond what the FDA has recommended. For example, before and after plastic surgery, or for concussion symptoms — it helps the brain get good oxygen after a brain injury,” Dr. Usha says. “It supports muscle recovery, decreases fatigue, and helps with lactic acid buildup, making it especially helpful for professional and high school athletes.”
Dr. Usha integrates HBOT into a comprehensive approach to patient care that bridges aesthetic medicine with systemic wellness. “Even if patients don’t notice dramatic changes after a single session, the benefits accumulate over time,” she says. “It’s like exercise for your cells — supply them with oxygen consistently and they respond.” Her patients include athletes seeking quicker muscle recovery, individuals coping with long‑term fatigue, and adults pursuing preventive wellness as they age. “I’ve always believed that optimal patient care means supporting the body from the inside out,” she says. “HBOT does that in a tangible way.”
The surge in interest has not been without controversy. Medical experts caution that while the evidence for traditional, FDA‑approved uses of HBOT is strong, the science behind broader longevity or anti‑aging claims remains in its early days and is not yet standardized across clinical settings. Research reviews note that randomized, long‑term trials are needed to fully assess the therapy’s effectiveness for many off‑label applications beyond established indications.
