10 Luxurious Miami Restaurants That Make Healthy Eating Feel Indulgent

A Refined Guide to Wellness-Forward Dining With Clean Proteins, Seasonal Produce, and Elevated Hospitality
Mediterranean seafood and vegetable dishes served on ceramic plates at Aguasal Miami Beach
Seasonal, Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Aguasal highlight fresh seafood, vibrant produce, and refined coastal simplicityPhoto Courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop

A new year often brings a renewed focus on wellness, but in Miami, healthy dining does not mean sacrificing pleasure, atmosphere, or craft. Across the city, chefs and hospitality groups are approaching nourishment with intention, leaning into seasonal produce, clean proteins, and thoughtful techniques while maintaining the elevated experience expected by a discerning audience.

1. Avra Miami

Avra Miami table spread featuring grilled seafood, lean meats, and Mediterranean dishes
A generous spread of Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Avra Miami showcases clean proteins, seasonal vegetables, and elevated Greek hospitalityPhoto Courtesy of Avra Miami

Avra Miami approaches health through Mediterranean simplicity and restraint. The menu is anchored in seasonal vegetables, premium olive oil, and pristine seafood, allowing ingredients to speak clearly without unnecessary embellishment. Guests can move easily between vibrant salads, grilled halloumi, sashimi, ceviche, and charcoal-grilled fish finished with bright ladolemono.

Lean proteins and heart-healthy preparations define the experience, making Avra a natural choice for those prioritizing wellness while still dining in a refined, polished setting.

2. Aguasal at Andaz Miami Beach by José Andrés Group

Assorted seafood and vegetable dishes served at Aguasal at Andaz Miami Beach
Seasonal seafood and vegetable-forward plates at Aguasal highlight Mediterranean flavors with a light, coastal touchPhoto Credit: Bronwyn Knight, Courtesy of Aguasal

Aguasal balances coastal Mediterranean flavors with an intentional approach to lighter dining. The menu highlights fresh produce and clean proteins through dishes such as the Watermelon and Feta Salad, Date and Almond Salad, and Zucchini Soup finished with toasted sesame seeds and a light cheese espuma.

Seafood takes center stage with thoughtfully prepared plates like Grilled Octopus, Seared Cobia, and Grilled Sea Bream, each designed to feel nourishing without sacrificing depth or technique. It is a composed, wellness-minded experience grounded in seasonal balance.

3. Rosa Sky Rooftop

Spice-rubbed tuna poke bowl with avocado and citrus as sauce is poured tableside at Rosa Sky Rooftop
Spice-rubbed tuna poke bowl with avocado, citrus, herbs, and a bright sauce poured tableside at Rosa Sky RooftopPhoto Courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop

Rosa Sky brings health-forward dining to a rooftop setting that still feels elevated. Dishes like the Spice-Rubbed Tuna Poke Bowl combine protein with citrus, avocado, and crisp textures, while the Roasted Local Snapper showcases fresh Florida seafood with refined Mediterranean touches.

During Sunday Soirée brunch, the Sweet Pea and Avocado Toast offers a plant-forward option that can be supplemented with smoked salmon for added protein. The result is rooftop dining that feels light, intentional, and considered.

4. Campo Casa Faena

Overhead view of a wellness-focused dining spread at Campo Casa Faena
A wellness-forward spread at Campo Casa Faena featuring avocado-topped eggs, fresh berries, vegetable-forward dishes, and house-made juices served family-stylePhoto Courtesy of Campo Casa Faena

At Campo Casa Faena, wellness extends beyond ingredients into cooking philosophy. Executive Chef Antonio Maldonado has introduced Zero Acre oil, a minimally processed alternative to traditional seed oils designed to reduce Omega-6 overload while maintaining flavor and high-heat performance.

The menu emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices, creating a refined New American approach that supports balanced eating without compromising on satisfaction or craft.

5. Joia Beach

Three-tier seafood tower with lobster, oysters, shrimp, and shellfish on ice by the ocean
A chilled seafood tower featuring lobster, oysters, shrimp, and mussels served seasidePhoto Courtesy of Joia Beach

Joia Beach delivers a health-forward menu shaped by Mediterranean influence and waterfront ease. Dishes like the Quinoa and Arugula Salad, Joia Greek Salad, Crispy Falafel, and Spiced Cauliflower Steak sit alongside simply prepared seafood including Grilled Branzino, Herb-Crusted Seabass, and Grilled Salmon.

With abundant gluten-free and vegetarian options, Joia Beach offers a relaxed yet elevated setting where wellness feels effortless rather than prescriptive.

6. Glass & Vine

Seasonal seafood crudo with citrus, radish, herbs, and olive oil at Glass & Vine
A vibrant crudo highlighting seasonal seafood, citrus, and fresh herbs at Glass & VinePhoto Credit: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Glass and Vine focuses on nourishment through thoughtful preparation and variety. The menu ranges from Red Pepper Hummus and Watermelon Tomato Salad to Half-Roasted Chicken, allowing guests to tailor their meal to lighter or more substantial preferences.

Each dish prioritizes quality ingredients and balanced flavors, making it an approachable option for those seeking health-conscious dining in a polished, garden-adjacent environment.

7. Phuc Yea

Assorted Vietnamese dishes with fresh herbs, vegetables, seafood, and grilled proteins at Phuc Yea
A colorful spread of Vietnamese-inspired dishes showcasing fresh herbs, vibrant produce, and balanced flavors at Phuc YeaPhoto Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea approaches wellness through freshness and contrast. Dishes like Edamame Hummus, Green Papaya Salad, and Watermelon Salad emphasize crisp textures and bright flavors, while vegetable-forward plates such as Crispy Tofu layer herbs, coconut, and spice without heaviness.

8. Bayshore Club

Chilled oysters on the half shell served over ice with cocktail sauces at Bayshore Club
Freshly shucked oysters served over ice with citrus and classic accompaniments at Bayshore ClubPhoto Credit: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Bayshore Club leans into coastal simplicity with dishes designed to feel nourishing and relaxed. The Blackened Mahi Tacos and Local Catch Ceviche highlight fresh seafood and citrus-driven flavors that feel clean and approachable.

Set against sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, the experience prioritizes ease and freshness, making it a comfortable option for health-minded diners who still want a scenic backdrop.

9. KoKo by Bakan

Assorted dishes at KoKo by Bakan featuring wood-grilled proteins, nixtamalized tortillas, and drinks
A spread of wood-grilled dishes and house-made tortillas highlighting KoKo by Bakan’s technique-driven approach to modern Mexican diningPhoto Courtesy of Grupo Bakan

KoKo by Bakan centers its wellness philosophy on technique. Tortillas are made entirely in-house using nixtamalization, a traditional process that enhances both flavor and nutritional value, then toasted over a wood-fire grill instead of fried.

The result is a lighter, deeply flavorful base for tacos that honors heritage while supporting a more mindful approach to eating.

10. JaJaJa Mexicana Wynwood

Plant-based tacos topped with vegetables, herbs, and salsa at JaJaJa Mexicana Wynwood
Plant-based tacos at JaJaJa Mexicana Wynwood highlight bold flavors and seed-oil-free technique in a modern Mexican settingPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun, Courtesy of JaJaJa Mexicana

JaJaJa Mexicana brings plant-based Mexican cuisine into a lively, design-forward setting. The menu is entirely seed-oil free and built around whole ingredients, bold chiles, and traditional techniques reimagined through a modern lens.

While the energy skews social and late-night, the foundation remains rooted in plant-forward eating that balances comfort, flavor, and intention.

A Healthier Way Forward

Miami’s dining scene continues to evolve, proving that wellness and luxury are no longer opposing ideas. Across rooftops, waterfront dining rooms, and neighborhood favorites, these destinations show that starting the year with intention can still feel generous, social, and deeply satisfying.

