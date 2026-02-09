Elegant La Prairie spa lounge at The St. Regis Bal Harbour
La Prairie’s Swiss luxury skincare experience unfolds inside the serene spa at The St. Regis Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: @arevaloandco
Beauty and Health

La Prairie Debuts Exclusive Facial Suites at St. Regis Bal Harbour With Chic Kickoff Cocktail

Swiss Luxury Skincare House La Prairie Has Officially Arrived in Bal Harbour—Bringing Its Signature Blend of Precision, Performance, and Indulgence to One of South Florida’s Most Iconic Beachfront Addresses
2 min read

On February 4, La Prairie celebrated the opening of its exclusive Facial Suites pop-up at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort with an intimate kickoff cocktail party attended by tastemakers, beauty insiders, and luxury devotees. The evening marked the start of a limited-time residency that runs February through May 2026, transforming two dedicated spa treatment rooms into serene sanctuaries infused with La Prairie’s unmistakable Swiss elegance. 

Guests examine La Prairie skincare products at an exclusive beauty event
Martinis and caviar served during a La Prairie luxury skincare event
Guest explores La Prairie luxury skincare products at a Bal Harbour event

Set against the refined backdrop of the St. Regis Spa, guests sipped champagne while previewing the brand’s elevated facial offerings—each designed to deliver visible results while maintaining a deeply restorative experience. The partnership represents La Prairie’s first seasonal spa presence in Miami, following its successful pop-up in Aspen, and underscores the growing demand for ultra-luxury skincare experiences that blend science, service, and setting. 

Elegant La Prairie spa lounge at The St. Regis Bal Harbour
La Prairie’s Pure Gold Collection: A New Era of Radiant Rejuvenation

Inside the La Prairie Facial Suites

Spa specialist performs a La Prairie facial treatment at Bal Harbour
A La Prairie skincare ritual unfolds inside the serene spa environment at Bal HarbourPhoto Credit: @arevaloandco

Throughout the pop-up’s run, hotel guests, locals, and visitors can book two of La Prairie’s most coveted treatments:

  • La Prairie Signature Personalized Facial (60 or 90 minutes)
    A highly customized ritual that begins with an in-depth skin analysis and incorporates select formulas from La Prairie’s most prestigious collections to stimulate collagen, enhance elasticity, and restore luminosity.

  • White Caviar Phenomenal Glass Skin Facial (60 or 90 minutes)
    Designed to deliver the coveted “glass skin” effect, this advanced treatment combines anti-aging molecules with cryotherapy and lymphatic drainage techniques. The extended 90-minute experience includes ultrasonic cleansing and LED light therapy for amplified results.

Beyond the treatments themselves, the Facial Suites reflect a seamless fusion of Swiss skincare mastery and the St. Regis’ Forbes Five-Star hospitality, offering guests an immersive escape that feels both indulgent and impeccably tailored. 

La Prairie skincare products displayed in a luxury spa-inspired setting.
La Prairie skincare display arranged in a luxury spa lounge
Close-up of La Prairie eye cream and serum on a mirrored display

A Bal Harbour Beauty Moment

The February 4 cocktail kickoff set the tone for what promises to be one of the season’s most coveted wellness experiences in Bal Harbour—where luxury skincare meets oceanfront sophistication. As Miami continues to cement its status as a global beauty and wellness destination, La Prairie’s residency at the St. Regis Bal Harbour feels perfectly timed: discreet, elevated, and unapologetically refined.

Reservations for the La Prairie Facial Suites are available through The Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour for a limited time through May 31 2026 by calling 305 993 0700

Instagram: @laprairie

Website: The Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour

Elegant La Prairie spa lounge at The St. Regis Bal Harbour
Bal Harbour Shops Hosts 'Ice Cream We Love' to Benefit Holtz Children's Hospital

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Health
Beauty
Wellness

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com