La Prairie Debuts Exclusive Facial Suites at St. Regis Bal Harbour With Chic Kickoff Cocktail
On February 4, La Prairie celebrated the opening of its exclusive Facial Suites pop-up at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort with an intimate kickoff cocktail party attended by tastemakers, beauty insiders, and luxury devotees. The evening marked the start of a limited-time residency that runs February through May 2026, transforming two dedicated spa treatment rooms into serene sanctuaries infused with La Prairie’s unmistakable Swiss elegance.
Set against the refined backdrop of the St. Regis Spa, guests sipped champagne while previewing the brand’s elevated facial offerings—each designed to deliver visible results while maintaining a deeply restorative experience. The partnership represents La Prairie’s first seasonal spa presence in Miami, following its successful pop-up in Aspen, and underscores the growing demand for ultra-luxury skincare experiences that blend science, service, and setting.
Inside the La Prairie Facial Suites
Throughout the pop-up’s run, hotel guests, locals, and visitors can book two of La Prairie’s most coveted treatments:
La Prairie Signature Personalized Facial (60 or 90 minutes)
A highly customized ritual that begins with an in-depth skin analysis and incorporates select formulas from La Prairie’s most prestigious collections to stimulate collagen, enhance elasticity, and restore luminosity.
White Caviar Phenomenal Glass Skin Facial (60 or 90 minutes)
Designed to deliver the coveted “glass skin” effect, this advanced treatment combines anti-aging molecules with cryotherapy and lymphatic drainage techniques. The extended 90-minute experience includes ultrasonic cleansing and LED light therapy for amplified results.
Beyond the treatments themselves, the Facial Suites reflect a seamless fusion of Swiss skincare mastery and the St. Regis’ Forbes Five-Star hospitality, offering guests an immersive escape that feels both indulgent and impeccably tailored.
A Bal Harbour Beauty Moment
The February 4 cocktail kickoff set the tone for what promises to be one of the season’s most coveted wellness experiences in Bal Harbour—where luxury skincare meets oceanfront sophistication. As Miami continues to cement its status as a global beauty and wellness destination, La Prairie’s residency at the St. Regis Bal Harbour feels perfectly timed: discreet, elevated, and unapologetically refined.
Reservations for the La Prairie Facial Suites are available through The Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour for a limited time through May 31 2026 by calling 305 993 0700
Instagram: @laprairie
Website: The Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.