The Stem Cell Therapy Celebrities Once Flew Abroad For Just Got a U.S. Home in Boca Raton

PUR-FORM, a longevity clinic in Boca Raton, became one of a handful of providers nationwide authorized to offer Dezawa MuseCells® on June 15.
MuseCells are naturally occurring, self-renewing stem cells that the treatment targets toward areas of injury to support healing and performance recovery.
The treatment has previously drawn interest from elite athletes and public figures seeking recovery options not widely available in the U.S.
Access to this specific treatment has historically required international travel; PUR-FORM's authorization is part of a small first wave of U.S. providers.
For years, the fastest way to access one of regenerative medicine's more talked-about treatments was a passport, not a referral. That is starting to change, and the first U.S. access point is in Boca Raton.
Dezawa MuseCells® use naturally occurring, self-renewing stem cells that home in on areas of injury, with the aim of accelerating healing and supporting overall performance recovery. Historically, patients interested in the treatment had to travel internationally to receive it, a barrier that made it costly, time-consuming and largely out of reach for most Americans regardless of ability to pay.
On June 15, longevity clinic PUR-FORM became one of only a handful of providers nationwide authorized to offer Dezawa MuseCells®, according to the clinic. Dr. Joseph Purita, PUR-FORM's founder, is described by the practice as a pioneer in regenerative medicine, and the clinic says he is available to discuss what MuseCells are, how they're used in injury recovery and healthy aging, and what wider U.S. access could mean for the future of the recovery and longevity category.
MuseCell therapy arrives at a moment when consumer interest in optimization, red light therapy, cold plunges, continuous glucose monitors, biological age testing, has already normalized paying out of pocket for recovery tools once reserved for professional athletes. According to the clinic, the treatment first drew attention among professional athletes, celebrities and high performers seeking recovery and longevity approaches beyond what was available domestically, fueling consumer curiosity around a treatment that, until now, was largely out of reach without international travel.
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