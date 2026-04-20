Boca Bacchanal: A Captivating Celebration of Flavor, Philanthropy, and Architectural Grandeur

Sunlight filtered through The Addison’s sweeping banyan trees as guests sauntered stylishly throughout the time-honored setting where haute cuisine met architectural grandeur, with history and camaraderie folded in. The Addison—one of Boca Raton’s most treasured architectural landmarks—was alive with celebration as glasses clinked, old friends reunited with warm smiles, and families came together for a memorable afternoon. Chefs added final flourishes to their creations while vintners began pouring their finest selections throughout The Addison’s storied rooms and courtyards. Welcome to the annual Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting.
Capping off a week-long festival of the epicurean events and private gourmet dinners, the Grand Tasting once again transformed the landmark property into a one-of-a-kind celebration of flavor, culture, and community. Designed by visionary architect Addison Mizner, the historic venue’s courtyards, colonnades and carved details provided a dramatic backdrop for an afternoon devoted to indulgence and generosity. The event brought together dozens of celebrated local restaurants, chefs and culinary artisans, offerings from The Addison catering itself, along with more than 200 premium beverage pours from notable vintners and distillers from around the globe.
Hundreds of attendees filled the historic estate, drifting from room to room as they explored an impressive culinary landscape—from tempting appetizers to decadent desserts. An abundant selection of wines, champagnes, spirits, and craft brews were available to complement the offerings. Addison's Spanish-inspired design, modeled after the home of Spanish painter El Greco, lent the afternoon an air of old-world elegance that harmonized with the modern creativity of the participating chefs and vintners.
Women stepped out in high heels and their most fashionable warm-weather attire, while impeccably dressed gentlemen arrived in carefully chosen ensembles befitting the occasion. Unlike the frenetic pace of many food festivals, this afternoon unfolded with a languid mood, inviting guests to linger, savor, and converse with chefs, vintners, and friends.
Guests entering the main courtyard were greeted by an imposing barbecue grill and the irresistible aroma of lollipop lamb chops served up by The Addison’s culinary team in a rich sweet-and-sour glaze and paired with velvety cream polenta. The lineup of guests awaiting these bites never seemed to diminish.
Equally tempting were The Addison’s tender, flaky crab cakes—fragrantly seasoned and composed almost entirely of the flavorful crustacean. This rare, purist rendition reminded guests what a true crab cake should be.
Capital Grille delighted carnivores with perfectly grilled sirloin accompanied by silky mashed potatoes. Arun’s Indian Kitchen offered a vibrant duo: aromatic chicken tikka masala and its flavorful vegan counterpart, each layered with spices that warmed the palate.
Asian-inspired offerings drew steady crowds. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood presented pristine yellowtail sashimi crowned with a creamy aioli, while Sushi by Bou impressed with dry-aged Hamachi topped with smoked salmon and chili oil. Katsumi served refreshing avocado-cucumber rolls accented with pickled daikon, salmon and truffled shiitake mushrooms. AlleyCat added to the feast with colorful fresh seafood and striking Asian decorative displays.
Mia Rosebud Italian pleased steak lovers with melt-in-your-mouth steak bites, while Potions in Motion surprised guests with an unexpected Wagyu tartare infused with chocolate. Gallagher’s Steak House contributed another take on scrumptious flaky crab cakes. Publix’s expansive Boar’s Head charcuterie spread offered something for every palate: gourmet cheeses, cured meats, nuts, fresh vegetables, fruit and artisanal condiments.
For teetotalers, Hug in a Mug provided a welcome oasis of, well, creative specialty teas.
Desserts were abundant and impossible to resist. Cristino Chocolates offered artisan truffles, cookies, and chocolate-dipped pretzels packaged for guests to take home. J & D Cakes contributed both eye-appeal and sweetness with a striking display of wedding and specialty cakes surrounded by an array of baked treats for sampling. South Florida ice cream artisan The Ice Cream Club passed out generous combinations of more than 20 flavors of homemade specialties. And that was just the beginning.
Guests wandered through tasting stations throughout the mansion’s lavish rooms and lush courtyards. One area was devoted almost entirely to wine, inviting enthusiasts to swirl, sip, compare and discover new favorites among an extensive selection.
The courtyard—anchored by its iconic carved fountain and shaded by the towering banyan trees—became a lively hub where guests paused to savor dishes, chat and enjoy the breeze.
Beyond the food and wine, the Grand Tasting offered an array of additional experiences. A lively silent auction filled an entire room with coveted item—designer jewelry, wines and exclusive getaways, golf outings and gourmet dining experiences—sparking spirited bidding throughout the afternoon.
Another room housed a pop-up exhibition exploring the history of Boca Raton through archival photography and informative panels. Guests also had the opportunity to hear from Olivia Hollaus, the new executive director of the Historical Society, who shared insights into the museum’s future.
The sense of community was unmistakable with attendees celebrating not just food and wine, but the shared pride of place that defines Boca Raton.
Proceeds from Boca Bacchanal directly support the Boca Raton Historical Society and the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, which are dedicated to maintaining the city’s heritage. Their work—collecting, preserving, and sharing the stories and artifacts that shaped Boca Raton—ensures that the community’s past remains alive.
The Grand Tasting serves as the culmination of Boca Bacchanal’s celebrated Vintner Dinners, a series of intimate evenings hosted in private homes and historic venues. These dinners pair acclaimed vintners with renowned chefs for multi-course menus that showcase the artistry of food and wine in high style.
This year, Bocca Bacchanal sponsors included Publix, RNDC, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Addison, Wanda and John Harrold, CP Group/BRiC, Alman & Katz Dentistry, The Boca Raton, ArtNest, Merit Mile, Boca Chamber, Boca Magazine, Legends Radio, and LivingFLA.com.
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