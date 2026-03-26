From Competition Judge to Educator: Vikki Swan on Excellence in the Global Nail Industry.
After serving as a judge at the international Global Beauty Talent Cup held in New York, where the team trained by Viktoriia Lebedinskaia (professionally known as Vikki Swan) won multiple awards across different divisions, she was selected by the European brand Kinetics as one of nine nail professionals in the United States to receive educator status.
Represented in dozens of countries, the brand is expanding its education program in the U.S. market.
In this interview, we spoke with Viktoriia about judging standards, competition training, and the role of educators in today’s nail industry.
You served as a judge at the international Global Beauty Talent Cup. What criteria are most important when evaluating work today?
At international competitions, it’s not just the visual result that matters, but also technical execution: nail architecture, symmetry, precision, and proper use of materials. Consistency is equally important—how well a professional can maintain a high standard across different categories.
You also trained a team of nail professionals for the competition. How is that preparation structured?
We focus on understanding judging criteria and aligning technique with competition standards. It’s not enough to create aesthetically pleasing work—the goal is to demonstrate a professional level under time constraints and competitive pressure.
You received an award as Best Trainer. What, in your opinion, defines a strong instructor?
A strong instructor is not only experienced but also able to deliver knowledge in a structured and consistent way. It’s important to explain complex technical concepts clearly and guide students toward measurable results.
You were selected by Kinetics as one of only nine professionals in the USA. How does that selection process work?
The brand builds a team of specialists to support its education program in the United States. Selection is based on technical expertise, quality of work, and alignment with the brand’s aesthetic.
The selected group includes leading nail professionals, educators, and recognized industry specialists, allowing for a comprehensive and high-level approach to training.
What does the Kinetics training program involve?
The training focuses on working with the brand’s materials and understanding its standards. Kinetics follows a defined aesthetic—clean shapes, controlled length, and a classic color palette.
The training focuses on working with the brand’s materials and understanding its standards. Kinetics follows a defined aesthetic—clean shapes, controlled length, and a classic color palette.
What role do educators play in today’s industry?
Today, educators act as a bridge between experience and results. They structure knowledge, shorten the path to high-quality work, and help professionals avoid common mistakes.
As a result, specialists reach a consistent level more quickly, and the industry itself becomes more professional and predictable in terms of quality.
How does judging influence your approach to teaching?
Judging provides a broader perspective on industry standards and expectations at the international level. It allows for a deeper understanding of evaluation criteria and helps adapt training methods to meet current professional standards.
What differences do you observe in training approaches across countries?
Different regions emphasize different aspects—some focus more on technical precision and standardization, while others prioritize practical application. However, the industry is gradually moving toward unified professional standards.
At the same time, quality and safety remain fundamental priorities across all markets.
What skills are essential for modern nail professionals today?
First and foremost, it’s a high level of technical proficiency and a strong understanding of nail architecture—the ability to work with different nail types and adapt techniques to each client.
The second key skill is working with materials: understanding their properties and selecting the right products for each task to ensure long-lasting results.
Equally important is the ability to analyze one’s own work—identifying mistakes and continuously improving skills.
As for opportunities, the industry offers multiple paths for growth, from working in the high-end segment to teaching, building a personal brand, and participating in professional competitions.
Vikki Swan continues to develop education in the nail industry, combining hands-on experience, international judging, and teaching. Her work is focused on advancing professional standards and preparing specialists capable of performing at an international level.
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