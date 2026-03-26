From Competition Judge to Educator: Vikki Swan on Excellence in the Global Nail Industry.

After serving as a judge at the international Global Beauty Talent Cup held in New York, where the team trained by Viktoriia Lebedinskaia (professionally known as Vikki Swan) won multiple awards across different divisions, she was selected by the European brand Kinetics as one of nine nail professionals in the United States to receive educator status.

Represented in dozens of countries, the brand is expanding its education program in the U.S. market.

In this interview, we spoke with Viktoriia about judging standards, competition training, and the role of educators in today’s nail industry.