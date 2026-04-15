How Does Copy Trading Work?

At its core, copy trading links your account to another trader’s account. Once you select someone to follow, their trades are mirrored in your portfolio in real time. If they buy or sell an asset, your account performs the same action automatically.

The process begins by choosing a trader based on metrics such as performance history, risk level, and consistency. Many platforms provide data such as returns and trading behavior, helping users make informed decisions. After connecting, everything runs automatically, removing the need for constant monitoring.

This makes copy trading especially appealing for beginners. Instead of navigating complex charts or market trends, users can rely on experienced traders as they gradually learn how decisions are made. Over time, many users begin to recognize patterns, understand timing, and even develop their own strategies based on what they observe.