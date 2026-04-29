Living the Look: What It Really Takes to Work With a Top Modeling Agency in Switzerland

The first thing that surprises most models new to Switzerland is the professionalism of the bookings process. Castings are organised in advance. Call times are respected. Clients are briefed thoroughly, and the agency expects the same from its models in return. There is little room for last-minute chaos, and very little patience for anyone who treats the industry casually.

The scope of work in Switzerland is also broader than outsiders expect. In a single month, a Zurich-based model might be booked for a luxury watch campaign in the morning, an e-commerce shoot in the afternoon, and a bridal editorial the following week. The country's position at the crossroads of French, German, and Italian-speaking Europe means agencies handle an unusual diversity of briefs.