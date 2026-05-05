What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Vaping Trends

Canada's vaping market has grown faster than most people expected five years ago. Consumer spending on vaping now rivals traditional cigarettes in several product categories. For entrepreneurs watching consumer goods trends, this shift carries real implications for pricing and market positioning.

Online retailers grabbed a big share of this growth by offering wider selections at lower prices. Save On Smokes is a Canadian retailer selling tax-free Indigenous cigarettes and vaping products with nationwide shipping. Companies like this changed what competitive pricing looks like in this category. Their model shows how digital retail connects specialty products with a much broader audience.