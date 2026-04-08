How the Glamour of Global Casino Cities Lives On Through Online Play

It’s no secret that Casino cities have always sold more than gambling. They’ve often sold a setting, a skyline, a whole mood. Las Vegas offered neon and excess, Monte Carlo suggested old money and ritual, while Macau turned scale into spectacle.

That lingering imagery helps explain why the digital afterlife of those places remains so powerful. Online play did not erase the mythology built by famous gambling hubs. It extended it, shifting pieces of the resort floor onto the screen and turning destination culture into a portable format.

For a US audience, that shift is no longer peripheral. The American Gaming Association said commercial gaming revenue hit a record $72.04 billion in 2024, while its 2026 tracker reported that online gaming accounted for 34.5 percent of commercial industry revenue in 2025. So, yes, the glamour attached to well-known casino cities still shapes how that growth is packaged, marketed, and experienced.