7 Warning Signs Your Credit Card Debt Is Out of Control

Credit card debt rarely becomes a crisis overnight. It creeps up through small choices that feel manageable at the time, then compounds faster than payments can catch up. By the time most borrowers start searching for a debt consolidation loan or a balance transfer offer, the warning signs have been visible for months. Recognising those signs, and knowing the threshold where each one turns from inconvenient into financially dangerous, is the difference between repairing the situation and letting it repair itself through collections, lawsuits, or bankruptcy.

Federal Reserve data on revolving consumer credit shows that the average U.S. household carrying a balance owes several thousand dollars across multiple cards, and that the average APR on cards assessed interest has climbed above 22% in recent years. Against that backdrop, even a healthy income can be outpaced by carrying cost. Below are seven of the clearest signs, each backed by credit bureau and federal lending data.