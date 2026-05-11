How to Set Up an HVAC Business in 2026

Starting an HVAC business can still be one of the smartest blue-collar business moves in 2026.

Why?

Because heating, ventilation, and air conditioning are not “nice to have” services. They are essential. Homes need heating. Offices need cooling. Commercial buildings need maintenance contracts. And when systems fail in July or January, customers want help immediately.

The opportunity is huge.

But the difference between an HVAC company that struggles and one that scales usually comes down to three things:

equipment costs

lead generation

systems and automation

This guide breaks down how to actually set up an HVAC business properly, from tools and licensing to marketing and automation.