A Shared Life, A Curated Fortune: Financial Planning for Couples

Before a couple can build a financial plan, they need to understand what each person brings into the relationship. This includes income, savings, debt, credit history, family expectations and personal attitudes toward spending.

Some people grew up in households where money was discussed openly. Others learned to avoid the subject. One partner may see money as security. The other may see it as freedom. Neither view is wrong, but both need to be understood.

A useful first step is to talk through basic questions. What does financial comfort look like? What purchases feel worth it? What does debt mean to each person? How much should be saved before making a major decision?

These talks do not need to happen all at once. In fact, they should not. Money conversations work best when they become normal, not dramatic.