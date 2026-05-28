Precision Machining: POM, PEEK & Nylon on Swiss CNC Lathes

Engineering plastics keep showing up where metals used to live. POM, PEEK, nylon—actually, polyamide, same thing—are basically everywhere now. But here's the problem: design engineers keep trying to injection-mold complex geometries, then they wonder why the tolerances are garbage. Happens all the time.
CNC machining of these materials isn't exactly new, but the parameter window? Brutally narrow. This article covers what you actually need to know about machining POM, PEEK, and nylon—material properties, tolerance bands, and why Swiss-type lathes matter for the long skinny stuff. If you're picking between molding and machining, read this first. Seriously.
Injection molding leaves residual stresses. That's just... the deal. You get sink marks, warpage, whatever you want to call it—basically the part moves after it comes out of the tool. For tight-tolerance applications, that's not uncommon to see failure. Critical dimensions drift by 0.05mm or more. The whole thing just twists.
Machining from stock—extruded rod, plate, whatever—eliminates the molding stress problem. You're removing material, not freezing it under pressure. The result? Tolerances you can actually work with. And shrinkage—well, that's mostly not the issue we're dealing with. You get isotropic properties, more or less.
Molds cost a fortune. Lead times stretch into weeks. For prototypes and low-volume production—hmm, where was I? Right, volumes under say 500 pieces—machining wins. But the setup matters. Fixturing, tool geometry, the whole deal. It's not just “machine it slower.” That's what we rely on.
Here's where it gets interesting. POM machines to roughly ±0.005mm on a good day, give or take. PEEK? Tougher. Way tougher. You're looking at probably around ±0.01mm, maybe ±0.008mm if the stars align. Nylon—actually, forget the exact numbers for a second—nylon absorbs moisture. Swells. So your “finished” dimension isn't. It depends on the temperature... mostly. And humidity.
Swiss CNC turning changes the game here, though—those machines hold ±0.005mm tolerance on POM with the guide bushing supporting the stock. The aspect ratios get ridiculous, like twenty to one. [Check this] That's the stuff you can't do on a conventional lathe. The bar just whips around.
Each material behaves differently. Obviously. But the specifics matter. Before diving into each material's specific behavior, how material choice affects Swiss CNC machining outcomes — including cost implications and grade selection — provides useful context for the comparisons that follow.
POM (acetal, Delrin—whatever you call it): machines beautifully. Clean chips. Low friction. ASTM D6778 standard covers the homopolymer grades. Melting point around 175°C, so your spindle speed—well, keep it reasonable. Surface finish comes out glossy practically speaking.
PEEK: the high-performance stuff. ASTM D6262. Glass transition at 143°C, melts up near 343°C. Means you can run higher speeds, but the tool wears faster. Not impossible under these conditions, just expensive. Carbon-filled grades are even worse on cutters.
Nylon (PA6, PA66): sort of the middle ground. ASTM D4066. Great wear resistance. But—the moisture thing again—0.2% to 2.5% water absorption depending on grade. Machine it dry, it machines easy. Wait, not quite. The real issue is it gets gummy. Strings everywhere. You need sharp tools. Very sharp.
Heat is the enemy. All three materials—POM, PEEK, nylon—have low thermal conductivity compared to aluminum or steel. PEEK runs about 0.25 W/mK, POM roughly 0.31, nylon around 0.25 to 0.30. What happens? The heat stays at the cutting zone. Doesn't go anywhere. The tool gets hot, the material gets soft, and you get this—reminds me of a coffee machine I fixed once, completely unrelated, Italian model—and the surface finish degrades.
Coolant helps. But not flood coolant for POM, that can cause stress cracking. Air blast is better. Or mist.
Wall thickness. Not a lot of people talk about this. Thin walls vibrate. Chatter marks. On a Swiss-type lathe, with the guide bushing supporting the bar close to the cut, you can go thinner—down to about 0.4mm wall in POM, maybe 0.5mm in PEEK. But there's a limit. And deep holes? Drilling aspect ratios over 15:1 in plastics—you need specialized coolants and peck cycles. The tolerance we work within gets worse as the aspect ratio increases. Non-negotiable.
Design for machining plastics is different than metals. Sharp internal corners? Bad idea. Stress concentrators. Use radii, minimum 0.5mm, preferably 1mm or more. Undercuts—possible with live tooling on Swiss lathes, but they add cycle time. A lot of it. Threading works fine, but thread engagement matters. Plastics creep. So your thread fit loosens over time. Use helical inserts (the metal coil things—Helicoil, whatever) for anything that gets assembled more than once.
Sources of error. Let's be honest here. Tool deflection is the big one. Plastic flexes, the tool pushes off, dimensions wander. Runout on the spindle—anything over two microns becomes problematic at tight tolerances. Material inconsistency: even within the same grade, batch-to-batch variation in molecular weight affects how it machines.
The coefficient—wait, check that—the thermal expansion stuff matters too. POM expands at roughly 110 μm/m·K, PEEK about 47, nylon around 80-100 depending on type. So a 20°C shop temperature swing changes a 50mm POM feature by... increases by 0.006mm. Doesn't sound like much. It is.
Cost per part. Setup time dominates at low volume. For POM components, the breakeven against injection molding—if you even have a mold—typically sits around 200-500 pieces. PEEK? That's different. The material itself costs, well, a lot. Raw PEEK rod runs ten to twenty times POM pricing. So machining PEEK only makes sense when you need the properties, or when the geometry is too complex for molding.
Swiss CNC precision manufacturing has higher hourly rates than conventional turning, but the reduced secondary operations—because you get the tight tolerance off the machine—often cancel that out. Roughly. For teams working through this cost calculation on a specific project, getting a quote from a precision CNC machining manufacturer with Swiss turning capability can turn the estimate into a concrete number faster than most in-house cost models allow.
PEEK dominates here. Biocompatible, radiolucent, sterilizable. Implants, instrument handles, whatever. Tolerances typically in the ±0.01mm range. Cleanroom machining sometimes required. The finish matters—surface roughness below Ra 0.4μm for anything that contacts tissue. Achievable? Yes. On a Swiss lathe with polished inserts, definitely. Scratch that. It's routine, actually.
Flame-retardant grades of PEEK and nylon. FST rated—flame, smoke, toxicity. Interior brackets, cable management, that bit where you need non-conductive hardware. Weight savings over aluminum—usually 40-50% lighter. Tolerances are looser than medical, typically ±0.05mm is fine. The real constraint is traceability. Full material certification, lot numbers, the whole paperwork deal.
POM shines here. Chemical resistance to fuels, solvents, pretty much everything except strong acids. Valve bodies, pump components, manifolds. The low friction coefficient—ASTM D3702 data shows POM at about 0.2 against steel—means moving seals last longer. Nylon works too, but check the chemical compatibility chart. Not everything plays nice with polyamide.
Not everything machines well. Large flat panels—over say 200mm—tend to warp during machining. Stress relief between operations helps, but it's slow. Very thin sections below 0.3mm wall thickness become basically impossible to hold. The part just flexes away from the cutter. [Don't quote me] But I've seen it work at 0.25mm. Once
High-volume consumer goods. If you need a million pieces, machining is the wrong answer. Period. Also—optical-grade surfaces. Machined plastics can hit Ra 0.2μm, which sounds good, but injection molding with polished cavities gets you to Ra 0.01μm. Different league. Transparent parts? Not great from machining. The tool marks show. Always.
3D printing for prototypes. SLS nylon, FDM whatever-filament. Faster, cheaper for one-offs. But the surface finish—you know what I mean—layer lines. Tolerances around ±0.2mm at best. For production, injection molding with subsequent machining of critical features. “Net shape near, machine clean” is what some people call it. Laser cutting works for flat sheet stock. Waterjet too, though nylon fibers can fray at the cut edge. Not unheard of.
Precision machining of POM, PEEK, and nylon fills a critical gap between prototyping and high-volume molding. You get real tolerances, isotropic material properties, and no mold investment. The tradeoff? Speed and, honestly, unit cost at volume.
For Swiss CNC work on long aspect ratio parts, tolerances approach those achievable on Swiss-type lathes with proper tooling and parameter control. Check your material grade, watch the thermal expansion numbers, and always account for moisture absorption in nylon. When standard tolerances aren't enough, Richconn handles the sub-micron work and extreme aspect ratios mentioned above.
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