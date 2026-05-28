Precision Machining: POM, PEEK & Nylon on Swiss CNC Lathes

Engineering plastics keep showing up where metals used to live. POM, PEEK, nylon—actually, polyamide, same thing—are basically everywhere now. But here's the problem: design engineers keep trying to injection-mold complex geometries, then they wonder why the tolerances are garbage. Happens all the time.

CNC machining of these materials isn't exactly new, but the parameter window? Brutally narrow. This article covers what you actually need to know about machining POM, PEEK, and nylon—material properties, tolerance bands, and why Swiss-type lathes matter for the long skinny stuff. If you're picking between molding and machining, read this first. Seriously.