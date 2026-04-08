Laser Tracker in Industrial Metrology: When and How to Use It

The fundamental advantage of a laser tracker lies in its ability to follow a spherically mounted retroreflector (SMR) using high-precision encoders. While a fixed coordinate measuring machine offers local accuracy, its physical envelope limits utility for parts exceeding a few meters.

In my experience, when transitioning to ship blocks or wind turbine blades, the tracker is the only solution. Modern systems deliver a Maximum Permissible Error (MPE) of approximately ± 15 µm at 1.5 m, extending to ± 50 µm at 10 m. This allows for high-fidelity laser tracker measurement in environments where temperature and vibration normally compromise data.