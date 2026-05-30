How To Make a Professional Invoice: 10 Common Mistakes to Avoid

An invoice with missing contact details is one of the most common and most easily fixable errors. Your invoice should clearly display your full name or business name, mailing address, phone number, email address, and website (if applicable). The same level of detail should appear for your client.

Why does this matter? If a client's accounts payable department needs to verify the invoice or raise a query, unclear contact information causes unnecessary delays. It can also create complications if a payment dispute arises and documentation needs to be traced.

Fix it: Use a consistent invoice template that includes a dedicated section for both your contact details and your client's. Always double-check that the client's information is current before sending.