Best Steel Doors for Retail Stores, Warehouses, and Industrial Units

Steel doors in retail, warehouse, and industrial settings face conditions other doors don't. High footfall pounds the hinges. Forklift traffic dents frames. Plant rooms warp cheap finishes. A door that performs in an office won't necessarily survive a year in a logistics warehouse.

This list is the eight UK suppliers we'd shortlist today for retail, warehouse, and industrial work. Each is genuinely strong in at least one part of this segment. We don't get a commission on any of them.