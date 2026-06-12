Steel doors in retail, warehouse, and industrial settings face conditions other doors don't. High footfall pounds the hinges. Forklift traffic dents frames. Plant rooms warp cheap finishes. A door that performs in an office won't necessarily survive a year in a logistics warehouse.
This list is the eight UK suppliers we'd shortlist today for retail, warehouse, and industrial work. Each is genuinely strong in at least one part of this segment. We don't get a commission on any of them.
We assessed each supplier on durability under heavy use, certification depth (LPS 1175, PAS 24, Certifire), range coverage (personnel, fire exit, louvred, bespoke), lead times, and after-sales support. Durability and lead times are weighted more heavily here than in the general commercial ranking.
The shortlist at a glance. Full reviews follow below.
The UK's leading supplier for retail and industrial steel doors covering security, fire, and ventilated applications in a single supplier.
Latham's manufactures the full functional range for retail and industrial use: heavy-duty security doors for warehouses, fire exit doors for retail compliance, personnel doors for industrial units, louvred doors for plant rooms, and bespoke doorsets for container-based storage. Certifications cover PAS 24, LPS 1175 SR2 to SR4, STS 202 BR3, BS EN 1364-1:2014, Certifire FD30 to FD120, and Secured by Design. The HOOPLY 19-point locking system is proprietary, and the 12-year warranty is the longest on this list. Stock items ship quickly, and bespoke sizing carries no lead-time penalty.Website: lathamssteeldoors.co.uk
The UK's largest steel door manufacturer for volume warehouse and logistics work.
Bradbury runs at genuine industrial scale, supplying distribution centres, logistics warehouses, and large retail estates from their Scunthorpe facility. The M2M+Express service ships qualifying configurations in three to five working days, which is unmatched in the category. Range covers LPS 1175 SR2 through SR4 with dual fire and security certification on the M2M2 doorset. Online configurator gives transparent pricing without a sales call.
The UK specialist for retail steel doors engineered for high-footfall environments.
Warrior carries LPS 1175 SR2 certification (range to SR4) and offers pedestrian and sliding configurations specifically designed for retail entrances. Strong integration with access control systems, which matters where multiple security layers run alongside.
The right call for high-value warehouses where stock represents a significant theft target.
Defender Xtreme is certified to LPS 1175 Issue 8 across SR4, SR5, and SR6 in active production. For warehouses storing electronics, pharmaceuticals, luxury goods, or any high-value stock where the security brief escalates above standard commercial, Maxium offers certification ceilings that broader manufacturers don't reach. The PASguard PAS 24 range covers standard commercial work alongside the high-security range.
Strong UK choice for heavy industrial environments with same-day dispatch on stock items.
Two decades of industrial steel door manufacturing, with stock doors available for same-day dispatch. Range covers internal security doors, heavy-duty insurance-approved doors with three, four, and six-point locking, fire doors with up to four hours of fire resistance, and doors built for corrosive coastal environments. The 24/7/365 repair service matters where door failure halts operations.
Strong UK supplier for industrial estates and utility-adjacent warehouse work.
Steelway is publicly certified across LPS 1175 SR1 to SR5, giving them coverage from light industrial through to utility-grade specifications. The track record on UK Power Networks and similar utility framework projects translates well to industrial sites that share utility-grade security requirements. 90 years of trading history with in-house laser-cut fabrication.
The UK's clearest specialist in industrial louvred doors with LPS 1175 certification.
ExcluLouvre interlocking system certified to LPS 1175 Issue 7 SR2 and SR3, combining airflow with certified security in a way that's rare in industrial applications. Plant rooms, substations, ventilated storage, bin stores, and cycle stores at industrial estates are where Sunray earns its place. Sole UK manufacturer accredited for UK Power Networks louvre systems.
A predictable mid-spec choice for standard retail fit-outs and light industrial work.
TUFF-DOR2, TUFF-DOR3, and TUFF-DOR4 each tested to the LPS 1175 rating in the name. Certifire fire ratings sit alongside. The product structure mirrors the specification structure, useful for retail facilities teams or contractors translating spec sheets into products. Clear attack-time data published per product. Part of a wider access products group, so easy to bundle with other building elements on a single PO for retail fit-outs.
A retail entrance door can cycle 500 or more times a day; an industrial personnel door near a loading bay may take trolley and forklift impacts weekly. Check the hardware grade (BS EN 12400 Grade 14 for heavy-duty commercial), the frame steel gauge (1.5mm zintec is standard for security), and the powder-coat coverage (at least 80 microns).
Fire exit doors must be operable from inside without a key, open in the direction of escape, and be fitted with compliant panic hardware (BS EN 1125 or 179). Verify your supplier carries the relevant certifications.
Commercial insurance for warehouses and retail often specifies STS 202 BR3 or LPS 1175 SR2 or above. Check your policy wording and confirm the certificate of conformity is supplied per order.
Retail fit-outs run on aggressive programmes. Get the lead time on your exact configuration in writing, not the published lead time on the standard product.
For full-range retail and industrial work in a single supplier, Latham's is the strongest all-round pick. For volume warehouse work, Bradbury. For high-footfall retail entrances, Warrior Doors. For high-value warehouse stock, Maxium. For heavy industrial with same-day stock, NGF.
Three things to verify before committing: hardware grade (BS EN 12400 Grade 14 for high-cycle commercial use), certificate of conformity per order, and warranty coverage on the full doorset including hardware. Those three checks separate suppliers who deliver for retail and industrial use from those who deliver for offices and assume the rest is the same.
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