What Is Universal Design in High-End Suites

When universal design is put into practice, a luxury hotel can become more than an opulent, refined building. Instead, a luxury hotel can become an accessible retreat that all people can use without barriers.

Universal design can take the form of wide, expansive hallways that enable easy movement for individuals with wheelchairs or walkers. Similarly, luxurious hotel bathrooms may feature grab bars, barrier-free shower entrances, and non-slip flooring.

Travelers with mobility restrictions due to chronic conditions or injuries can move safely within their suite. And travellers with young children won’t need to worry about trips, slips, and falls that can derail an enjoyable stay.

With universal design, a hotel can demonstrate that it prioritizes safety and comfort for its guests. Rather than simply meeting legal standards for accessibility compliance, luxury hotels can go a step further, integrating accessibility into their overall design.