Data Rooms for M&A: Secure Document Sharing for Deal Success

A data room M&A is a secure online platform where companies store and share documents needed for due diligence. These documents may include financial reports, contracts, corporate records, tax files, intellectual property documents, employee information, and compliance materials.

Instead of sending files through email or using basic cloud storage, deal teams use a VDR to control access, track activity, and organize documents in a structured way. This is especially important when several potential buyers, investors, lawyers, and consultants are involved in the transaction.