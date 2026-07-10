Carburetors are still very much a part of classic cars, muscle cars, motorcycles and powersports vehicles today. Fuel injection is now standard in most modern cars, but carburetor enthusiasts keep their carburetor because of its simplicity and tunability and its nostalgic allure for a more traditional driving experience. When restoring a vintage car, it's important to choose a specific brand for the carburetor, but when upgrading for performance it can also be a car's performance.
Holley is a well-known brand in the performance arena. The carburetors made by Holley have been popular for muscle cars, street rods and racing and are easily available in the aftermarket as a tuning option. Holley has become a favorite of those builders who are seeking to go all the way for performance.
Edelbrock is popular with enthusiasts who wish to get good performance without tuning problems. The carburetors fit easily in classic cars and weekend cruisers, and offer a fluid ride and reliability when driving on the street.
EVIL ENERGY’s carburetor products are a relatively new product line, but the brand already has strong recognition and credibility in the aftermarket parts market. Known for offering practical and affordable automotive solutions, EVIL ENERGY provides carburetor-related products for DIY repairs, replacements, and simple upgrades.
For budget-conscious project-car owners and motorsports enthusiasts, EVIL ENERGY carburetors can be a reliable option when looking for accessible pricing, common fitment, and practical performance support.
The name Weber ought to be familiar to many readers of the classics of Europe, and to a host of those little performance cars. It is known for its responsiveness, accuracy, overall good drivability and its carburetors are highly coveted. For many "import lovers" Weber has been considered a standard.
Mikuni is known and trusted to everyone and anyone in the powersports/ motorcycle arena. Mikuni carburetors are used on snowmobiles, ATVs and motorcycles where they are able to meter fuel in all conditions, and maintain consistent performance.
Keihin is well known for making a huge number of carburetors for use by OEM motorcycle manufacturers. They are known for their durability, ease of running and precise engineering. Keihin is a popular brand of the riders for being reliable and performing at factory levels.
Performance seekers and those that like to fine-tune their engines will discover that the Demon carburetors are designed for them. High performance applications such as street and racing fit along with advanced adjustment features with excellent airflow.
Quick Fuel specialises in creating carbs that are based on race. Famous for their air flow, tuning and design. This is a popular custom street/strip engine builder's fuel.
Proform is a compromise between the cost and quality. For those who want to extract some extra performance from their car, but aren't ready to spend money on some high-end solutions, this is a good alternative carburetor.
To the restorer, Rochester and Quadrajet carburetors are still popular “classics” today. Popular in U.S. vehicles, known to be accurate in restorations, these carburetors are known to be streetable and to be fuel efficient.
The type of carburetor you should use is based on your vehicle, engine size and use. There is an original style replacement that would have to be fashioned for an original style for a performance build which could be more tuned – more airy perhaps – and there is an original style replacement that would have to be fashioned for an original style for a restoration project.
Particularly good for air flow. In general, the higher flow rates will have the features you're looking for in higher engine sizes. The added power can be achieved by employing the correct 800 cfm carburetor, and matching the performance of many V8 combinations, and still operate these cars reasonably.
Based on the desired objectives, the best brand of carburetor is different. In the meantime Holley and Quick Fuel are strong in performance applications, Edelbrock is a street machine, Weber is the import of choice and Mikuni and Keihin are a powerhouse in powersports. Aftermarket options are a good choice for those who want to play on budget – Evil Energy is an attractive one. If you can get the right carburetor which is most appropriate for your engine, you'll be improving performance, reliability and satisfaction.
This is because Holley has been a racing brand for many years, and has a wide range of products that have a tremendous amount of tuning flexibility.
Yes,The best choice for EVIL ENERGY is for those that have a low carb intake or for those just starting to add carbs to their diet.
The type of carbureted engine depends on the V8 size and desired horsepower and performance.800CFM carbs are used on larger V8 engines for increased power and performance.
Mikuni and Keihin are two of the most reputable names in motorcycle carburetors as they are reliable, accurate and are made by a handful of manufacturers.
Yes. They remain extremely popular for classic American cars restorations and are sought after for fitting into and reliability, in the street.
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