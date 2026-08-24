How to Choose a Professional Painter and Decorator in Australia

Choosing the right painter and decorator can make a major difference to the appearance, durability and value of your property.

Australian homes and commercial buildings face some particularly demanding conditions. Strong UV exposure, heat, coastal air, humidity and changing weather can all take a toll on painted surfaces, which means choosing the right contractor is about much more than finding someone who can apply a few coats of paint.

Whether you are refreshing a family home, preparing an investment property for sale or renovating commercial premises, there are several important things to consider.