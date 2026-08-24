How to Choose a Professional Painter and Decorator in Australia

Choosing the right painter and decorator can make a major difference to the appearance, durability and value of your property.
Australian homes and commercial buildings face some particularly demanding conditions. Strong UV exposure, heat, coastal air, humidity and changing weather can all take a toll on painted surfaces, which means choosing the right contractor is about much more than finding someone who can apply a few coats of paint.
Whether you are refreshing a family home, preparing an investment property for sale or renovating commercial premises, there are several important things to consider.
Australian homes vary enormously, from older Federation and character properties to modern rendered homes, apartments, retail premises and industrial buildings.
Each can require a different approach.
Older homes may need extensive surface preparation, while newer properties can involve rendered exteriors, modern plasterboard, metalwork or specialist coatings.
A painter with experience across a wide range of Australian properties is generally better equipped to identify potential issues before work begins.
For example, ABC Painters Perth work across residential, commercial, retail and industrial painting projects, making this kind of broad experience particularly useful when assessing more complex jobs.
Before hiring a painter, check whether they hold the licences, registrations and insurance required for the work they are undertaking.
Requirements can vary between Australian states and territories, particularly depending on the value and nature of the job.
It is also worth looking for professional memberships or accreditation from recognised industry bodies and paint manufacturers.
These credentials are not a guarantee of perfect workmanship, but they can provide an additional level of reassurance when comparing contractors.
Exterior painting in Australia has to cope with far more than appearance alone.
Strong sunlight and UV exposure can cause colours to fade and coatings to deteriorate, while coastal properties may also be exposed to salt, moisture and wind.
In warmer parts of the country, heat can also affect how and when exterior coatings should be applied.
A professional painter should take these conditions into account when recommending products.
For properties in Perth and Western Australia in particular, choosing coatings designed to withstand intense sunlight and hot summers can help extend the lifespan of the finish.
One of the clearest differences between professional and poor-quality painting is the amount of preparation carried out before the final coats are applied.
Depending on the property, preparation may include:
Washing and cleaning surfaces
Sanding
Filling cracks and imperfections
Repairing damaged plaster or render
Removing loose or peeling paint
Treating mould or stains
Applying suitable primers and sealers
Australia's climate can be particularly unforgiving if exterior surfaces are not prepared properly.
Simply painting over an existing problem may make the property look better temporarily, but the underlying issue can quickly reappear.
Not every paint is suitable for every Australian property.
The best product for an interior living room will be very different from the coating required for an exposed exterior wall, bathroom, commercial space or high-traffic area.
Ask your painter what products they intend to use and why.
The discussion should cover factors such as durability, UV resistance, moisture resistance, washability and suitability for the particular surface.
Professional painters should be able to recommend products based on the conditions rather than simply using the same paint for every project.
Choosing colours can be surprisingly difficult, particularly in Australia's bright natural light.
A colour that looks subtle on a sample card can appear dramatically different across a large wall or exterior façade.
Natural light, orientation, flooring, surrounding landscaping and existing finishes can all affect the final appearance.
This is where professional colour advice can be particularly valuable.
Companies such as ABC Paint & Deco offer colour consultancy alongside painting and decorating services, allowing homeowners to consider the overall look of the property rather than choosing each colour in isolation.
Before engaging a painter, spend some time looking through their previous projects.
Ideally, their portfolio should include properties or commercial spaces similar to your own.
Look for:
Consistent finishes
Clean edges
Good preparation
Well-finished doors and trims
Exterior work that still appears sharp
Experience with different architectural styles
If you own a commercial property, it can also be useful to choose a contractor familiar with working around operating businesses, customers and staff.
Many Australian renovation projects now combine traditional painting with other decorative features.
These can include wallpaper, timber detailing, wall panelling, decorative finishes and feature walls.
Using a contractor capable of handling several elements of the project can make the renovation easier to manage and create a more consistent finished result.
ABC Paint & Deco, for example, provides painting alongside wallpaper installation, decorative finishes, wall panelling and colour consultancy.
Price is important, but the cheapest quote is not necessarily the best value.
Two contractors may quote very different amounts because one includes extensive preparation, premium materials and repairs while the other does not.
Before comparing prices, make sure you understand exactly what each quotation includes.
Check:
Surface preparation
Repairs
Number of coats
Paint brand and product range
Areas included
Materials
Cleanup
Expected timeframe
Any workmanship guarantee
A detailed quote makes it much easier to compare like with like.
If your property is close to the Australian coast, this deserves additional consideration.
Salt air can contribute to corrosion and deterioration of exterior surfaces, particularly metal fixtures, railings and exposed building elements.
Coastal homes may therefore require more careful preparation and coating selection than properties further inland.
A painter familiar with local conditions should understand these issues and recommend suitable products.
Painting projects can be disruptive, particularly when large parts of a home or business are being worked on at once.
Your contractor should be clear about:
Start dates
Expected completion
Access requirements
Areas that need to be cleared
Drying times
Weather delays
How the site will be left each day
Good communication is particularly important for commercial painting, where work may need to be scheduled around opening hours or customers.
For homeowners and businesses in Western Australia, local experience can be especially valuable.
Perth's hot summers, strong sunlight and coastal conditions mean painters need to understand how local weather affects both preparation and product selection.
When comparing painters, look for a company with experience across the type of property you own and a clear understanding of Western Australian conditions.
Established providers such as ABC Paint & Deco offer residential, commercial and decorative painting services in Perth, along with broader services such as colour consultancy and specialist finishes.
Choosing a professional painter in Australia should involve more than comparing prices.
Experience, preparation, product selection, local climate knowledge and attention to detail all influence how good the finished result will look and how long it will last.
Take the time to check credentials, look at previous work and understand exactly what is included in the quotation.
For Australian property owners, and particularly those in Perth and Western Australia, choosing a painter who understands local homes, materials and weather conditions can make a substantial difference to the finished project.
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