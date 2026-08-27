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How Gen Z Researches Businesses Before Making a Purchase

Digital-first buyers demand proof: Gen Z won’t purchase without reviews, transparent pricing, and a trustworthy .com presence
Two women shopping online on a tablet.
From search engines to social feeds, Gen Z layers websites, video, and marketplace research to verify brands before spendingphoto provided by contributor
3 min read

Generation Z relies on multiple digital sources before making purchasing decisions. A 2024 GoDaddy survey found that 80% of Gen Z and Millennial consumers research a business online before buying from it for the first time, while 56% reported that the absence of customer reviews would discourage a purchase. Businesses seeking an online presence typically start by securing a website, and one of the most common options is to buy a .com domain.

Business Website Evaluation

A company's website functions as one of the primary verification sources during the research process.

Gen Z commonly checks the following website elements:

  • Business contact information

  • Product or service descriptions

  • Pricing transparency

  • Shipping and return policies

  • Frequently asked questions

  • Customer support options

  • Security indicators during checkout

According to Rakuten Insight's Gen Z Study, 39% of Gen Z consumers use a brand's official website when researching products before making a purchase.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews represent one of the most frequently consulted research resources.

Research behavior includes:

  • Reading positive and negative reviews

  • Comparing review scores across platforms

  • Looking for detailed customer experiences

  • Checking review dates for recent feedback

  • Identifying recurring complaints

A GoDaddy survey reported that more than half of younger consumers avoid purchasing from businesses that have no customer reviews.

Social Media Verification

Social media platforms provide additional information beyond official websites.

Typical verification points include:

  • Frequency of content publication

  • Product demonstrations

  • Customer comments

  • Responses from the business

  • Recent announcements

  • Video content showing products in use

Industry research indicates that social media has become one of Gen Z's leading research channels before purchasing products or services.

Price Comparison

Price comparison forms a standard part of Gen Z's purchasing process.

Common comparison activities include:

  • Comparing identical products across retailers

  • Checking promotional discounts

  • Looking for bundle offers

  • Comparing shipping costs

  • Reviewing subscription pricing

Rakuten Insight reported that 90% of Gen Z consumers compare prices before completing a purchase.

Research Through Multiple Platforms

Research rarely occurs on a single platform.

A typical information-gathering process includes:

  • Search engines

  • Business websites

  • Online marketplaces

  • Social media platforms

  • Review websites

  • Video-sharing platforms

L.E.K. Consulting reported that 92% of Gen Z shoppers research purchases before buying.

Video Content Analysis

Video content provides visual verification that static product pages cannot offer.

Frequently reviewed video formats include:

  • Product demonstrations

  • Unboxing videos

  • Comparison videos

  • Long-term usage reviews

  • Installation tutorials

  • Performance tests

Video content allows product features to be examined before purchase without relying solely on written descriptions.

Trust Indicators

Gen Z evaluates several measurable trust indicators before completing a purchase.

These indicators include:

  • Verified customer reviews

  • HTTPS website security

  • Clear refund policies

  • Business contact information

  • Active social media accounts

  • Professional website design

  • Consistent branding

Additional factors that influence online credibility are discussed in What makes a brand look trustworthy online.

Search Engine Research

Search engines remain an important research tool even as social media usage increases.

Common search queries include:

  • Business name

  • Product reviews

  • Customer complaints

  • Business reputation

  • Warranty information

  • Shipping experiences

Search results often lead consumers to independent review platforms, discussion forums, and news articles.

Marketplace Research

Large online marketplaces provide additional information that may not appear on business websites.

Marketplace research commonly includes:

  • Verified purchase reviews

  • Seller ratings

  • Product specifications

  • Delivery estimates

  • Return statistics

  • Product questions and answers

These platforms allow direct comparisons between competing products within the same category.

Community Discussions

Many purchasing decisions include reviewing discussions created by other consumers.

Common discussion sources include:

  • Online forums

  • Community discussion websites

  • Product-specific groups

  • Industry communities

These discussions often contain long-term ownership experiences that are unavailable in promotional materials.

Business Transparency

Transparent businesses provide information that can be independently verified.

Information commonly reviewed includes:

  • Company address

  • Customer service channels

  • Business registration details

  • Privacy policies

  • Terms and conditions

  • Return procedures

The presence of complete business information reduces uncertainty during the purchasing process.

Mobile Research

Most research activities occur on mobile devices.

Mobile research commonly involves:

  • Comparing products while shopping in physical stores

  • Reading reviews during purchasing decisions

  • Watching short-form product videos

  • Checking prices across multiple retailers

  • Accessing digital coupons

This behavior allows purchasing decisions to incorporate current information regardless of shopping location.

Purchase Decision Process

Research data shows that Gen Z purchasing decisions usually combine information from several independent sources rather than relying on a single platform.

The process commonly includes:

  • Discovering a product through search or social media

  • Visiting the company's website

  • Reading customer reviews

  • Comparing prices

  • Watching product demonstrations

  • Verifying business credibility

  • Reviewing return policies

  • Completing the purchase only after sufficient information has been collected

Multiple industry studies consistently show that Gen Z places significant emphasis on independent verification before making purchasing decisions. Business websites, customer reviews, social media activity, pricing information, and transparent company policies all contribute measurable information that supports purchase evaluation.

Two women shopping online on a tablet.
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