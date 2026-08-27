How Gen Z Researches Businesses Before Making a Purchase

Generation Z relies on multiple digital sources before making purchasing decisions. A 2024 GoDaddy survey found that 80% of Gen Z and Millennial consumers research a business online before buying from it for the first time, while 56% reported that the absence of customer reviews would discourage a purchase. Businesses seeking an online presence typically start by securing a website, and one of the most common options is to buy a .com domain.
A company's website functions as one of the primary verification sources during the research process.
Gen Z commonly checks the following website elements:
Business contact information
Product or service descriptions
Pricing transparency
Shipping and return policies
Frequently asked questions
Customer support options
Security indicators during checkout
According to Rakuten Insight's Gen Z Study, 39% of Gen Z consumers use a brand's official website when researching products before making a purchase.
Customer reviews represent one of the most frequently consulted research resources.
Research behavior includes:
Reading positive and negative reviews
Comparing review scores across platforms
Looking for detailed customer experiences
Checking review dates for recent feedback
Identifying recurring complaints
A GoDaddy survey reported that more than half of younger consumers avoid purchasing from businesses that have no customer reviews.
Social media platforms provide additional information beyond official websites.
Typical verification points include:
Frequency of content publication
Product demonstrations
Customer comments
Responses from the business
Recent announcements
Video content showing products in use
Industry research indicates that social media has become one of Gen Z's leading research channels before purchasing products or services.
Price comparison forms a standard part of Gen Z's purchasing process.
Common comparison activities include:
Comparing identical products across retailers
Checking promotional discounts
Looking for bundle offers
Comparing shipping costs
Reviewing subscription pricing
Rakuten Insight reported that 90% of Gen Z consumers compare prices before completing a purchase.
Research rarely occurs on a single platform.
A typical information-gathering process includes:
Search engines
Business websites
Online marketplaces
Social media platforms
Review websites
Video-sharing platforms
L.E.K. Consulting reported that 92% of Gen Z shoppers research purchases before buying.
Video content provides visual verification that static product pages cannot offer.
Frequently reviewed video formats include:
Product demonstrations
Unboxing videos
Comparison videos
Long-term usage reviews
Installation tutorials
Performance tests
Video content allows product features to be examined before purchase without relying solely on written descriptions.
Gen Z evaluates several measurable trust indicators before completing a purchase.
These indicators include:
Verified customer reviews
HTTPS website security
Clear refund policies
Business contact information
Active social media accounts
Professional website design
Consistent branding
Additional factors that influence online credibility are discussed in What makes a brand look trustworthy online.
Search engines remain an important research tool even as social media usage increases.
Common search queries include:
Business name
Product reviews
Customer complaints
Business reputation
Warranty information
Shipping experiences
Search results often lead consumers to independent review platforms, discussion forums, and news articles.
Large online marketplaces provide additional information that may not appear on business websites.
Marketplace research commonly includes:
Verified purchase reviews
Seller ratings
Product specifications
Delivery estimates
Return statistics
Product questions and answers
These platforms allow direct comparisons between competing products within the same category.
Many purchasing decisions include reviewing discussions created by other consumers.
Common discussion sources include:
Online forums
Community discussion websites
Product-specific groups
Industry communities
These discussions often contain long-term ownership experiences that are unavailable in promotional materials.
Transparent businesses provide information that can be independently verified.
Information commonly reviewed includes:
Company address
Customer service channels
Business registration details
Privacy policies
Terms and conditions
Return procedures
The presence of complete business information reduces uncertainty during the purchasing process.
Most research activities occur on mobile devices.
Mobile research commonly involves:
Comparing products while shopping in physical stores
Reading reviews during purchasing decisions
Watching short-form product videos
Checking prices across multiple retailers
Accessing digital coupons
This behavior allows purchasing decisions to incorporate current information regardless of shopping location.
Research data shows that Gen Z purchasing decisions usually combine information from several independent sources rather than relying on a single platform.
The process commonly includes:
Discovering a product through search or social media
Visiting the company's website
Reading customer reviews
Comparing prices
Watching product demonstrations
Verifying business credibility
Reviewing return policies
Completing the purchase only after sufficient information has been collected
Multiple industry studies consistently show that Gen Z places significant emphasis on independent verification before making purchasing decisions. Business websites, customer reviews, social media activity, pricing information, and transparent company policies all contribute measurable information that supports purchase evaluation.
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