7 NYC Commercial Contractors to Know for High-End Office Fit-Outs

For property owners, developers, and design teams managing a portfolio that spans both commercial and residential real estate, knowing who to call for which project type saves months of vetting.

Resident recently profiled the multi-generational firm behind some of the city's largest hospitality builds and residential amenity spaces, a reminder that NYC's builders shape far more than a building's facade.

In that same spirit, here are seven names worth having in the rolodex: one commercial specialist built specifically for office environments, and six respected residential firms handling everything from brownstones to full-floor penthouses.