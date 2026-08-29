For property owners, developers, and design teams managing a portfolio that spans both commercial and residential real estate, knowing who to call for which project type saves months of vetting.
Resident recently profiled the multi-generational firm behind some of the city's largest hospitality builds and residential amenity spaces, a reminder that NYC's builders shape far more than a building's facade.
In that same spirit, here are seven names worth having in the rolodex: one commercial specialist built specifically for office environments, and six respected residential firms handling everything from brownstones to full-floor penthouses.
For office and commercial fit-outs specifically, Blueberry Builders has built a reputation around the parts of a project that clients rarely see coming: DOB filings on a tight tenant improvement clock, building management coordination, and the after-hours work windows that come with an occupied commercial building.
The firm's portfolio spans open office concepts and multi-function co-working spaces across NYC, along with retail and hospitality builds that require the same level of trade coordination.
What distinguishes the team is the sequencing discipline that keeps finish work, millwork, and MEP rough-in from colliding on a compressed timeline, a skill set that residential-focused firms rarely need to develop at the same intensity.
Companies looking specifically for commercial office fitouts by Blueberry Builders will find a contractor accustomed to working around an active building rather than an empty lot, which is the defining difference between a commercial fit-out and almost any residential renovation.
Rusk Renovations is a family-owned firm known for full-gut renovations in some of Manhattan's most sought-after apartment buildings.
The company works almost exclusively in high-end residential space, handling the layout redesigns, custom finishes, and co-op board approvals that come with renovating inside occupied luxury buildings.
For homeowners rather than commercial tenants, Rusk is a name that surfaces consistently among Manhattan's top residential general contractors.
Gallery KBNY has built its name on brownstone, townhouse, and co-op renovations across Manhattan and Brooklyn, with architecture, design, and construction handled in-house under one contract.
That integrated model matters most in residential buildings, where board approvals, DOB filings, and tightly choreographed work-window restrictions require constant coordination between disciplines that a design-bid-build structure often struggles to manage cleanly.
KS Renovation Group has carved out a niche in custom millwork, which makes the firm a strong fit for pre-war apartments and restoration projects aiming to bring back a building's original character.
The team has been featured in The New York Times and Architectural Digest for kitchen and bathroom renovations that lean on precise joinery rather than off-the-shelf cabinetry, a level of craft that reads immediately in finished residential interiors.
redoNYC positions itself around a single-point-of-contact model, managing everything from initial architectural design through NYC DOB permitting to final finishing.
The firm's projects run from Manhattan high-rise renovations to estates outside the city, and its pitch to residential clients centers on reducing the coordination burden that typically falls on the homeowner when architects, designers, and contractors operate under separate contracts.
Chapter operates as a full-service design-build firm with architects, engineers, and interior designers on staff, serving clients across NYC and the Hamptons.
The in-house structure lets Chapter carry a residential renovation from concept through construction without handing the project between separate firms, which tends to shorten timelines and reduce the change orders that come from miscommunication between design and execution teams.
MTK Contracting is a woman-owned, full-service design-build firm working on apartments, brownstones, and co-ops throughout Manhattan.
The firm has built a following among residential clients who want a single team managing both the design decisions and the construction execution, particularly on projects where original architectural details are worth preserving rather than replacing.
The real difference between these firms is not simply whether they work on residential or commercial projects, but the operational experience each project type demands.
A contractor renovating a Manhattan co-op may be highly skilled at board approvals, landmark restrictions, custom finishes, and working around residents.
An office fit-out, however, introduces a different set of pressures: coordinating multiple trades on a compressed schedule, working within building-management rules, scheduling noisy or disruptive work after hours, and completing MEP, millwork, and finishes in the right sequence so a tenant can move in on time.
The best contractor is not necessarily the firm with the most impressive portfolio overall, but the one whose day-to-day experience most closely matches the realities of the project being planned.
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