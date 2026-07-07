How C&A Seneca Construction Built a Century of New York Landmarks

C&A Seneca Construction has spent a hundred years learning how New York wants to live, and the proof is written across the skyline. The firm that an Italian immigrant craftsman named Anthony Seneca founded in 1926 now ranks among the city’s most sought-after builders of luxury hospitality and residential space, the company developers call when a project has to open on schedule and finish at the highest standard. In 2026 it marks its 100th anniversary under Carlo A. Seneca, the fourth generation of the family to run it. The portfolio under his watch maps where the city is going: the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the largest residential pools in New York, and a long roster of the hotels and clubs that set the rhythm of the city after dark. The throughline across a century is consistent. Build well, finish on time, and leave behind places people remember.