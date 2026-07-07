How C&A Seneca Construction Built a Century of New York Landmarks

C&A Seneca Construction marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, family-owned and led across four generations since its founding in 1926.
CEO Carlo A. Seneca has overseen more than $1 billion in completed projects and grown the firm to over 175 employees.
Active projects include the 101 floor of 30 Hudson Yards, home to Tao Group Hospitality Avenue Sky Lounge and Peak with Priceless, and the largest indoor pool and outdoor pool on the 32nd floor facing the Freedom Tower at The Wrey Residences at 222 Broadway.
C&A Seneca Construction has spent a hundred years learning how New York wants to live, and the proof is written across the skyline. The firm that an Italian immigrant craftsman named Anthony Seneca founded in 1926 now ranks among the city’s most sought-after builders of luxury hospitality and residential space, the company developers call when a project has to open on schedule and finish at the highest standard. In 2026 it marks its 100th anniversary under Carlo A. Seneca, the fourth generation of the family to run it. The portfolio under his watch maps where the city is going: the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the largest residential pools in New York, and a long roster of the hotels and clubs that set the rhythm of the city after dark. The throughline across a century is consistent. Build well, finish on time, and leave behind places people remember.
Anthony Seneca started the business as a craftsman, taking the kind of work that built early New York one room at a time. Four generations later, the firm still operates on the philosophy that “today’s work is tomorrow’s legacy,” and the reputation it carries rests less on any single building than on the relationships and roots that outlast each one. C&A Seneca employs more than 175 people and works across hospitality, retail, office, and residential construction. What began as a trade shop is now a design-build company that pairs each client with the right architect and designer, then carries the project through to opening.
That continuity is the firm’s quiet advantage. Institutional knowledge built over a hundred years lives in the people who run the jobs, and the same family name has answered for the work since 1926. Over the decades the company has partnered with developers and operators including Related Companies, Silverstein Properties, Marriott, Tao Group Hospitality, the Dream Hotel Group, and Lightstone Group, and with architects and designers from Gensler and SHoP to Rockwell Group and ICrave.
Carlo Seneca came to the corner office by an unusual route. He earned a civil engineering degree from Manhattan College, then spent years on the other side of the velvet rope as a club owner and operator. His first venue, in West Chelsea, was named the city’s “Best Thursday Night Party” by the New York Post in 2004, and a run of nightlife destinations followed, among them Quo Nightclub, Suzie Wong’s Ultra Lounge, Prime, Myst, and SPACE IBIZA NYC. He built and ran those rooms himself, learning how sound, lighting, and sightlines either make a night or break it.
That dual fluency now defines how he builds for others. “What I bring to hospitality is a 360-degree perspective, from ground-up construction to guest experience and operational functionality,” Seneca said. “Having worked on both sides of the industry allows me to build and value engineer spaces that are not only visually exceptional, but operationally seamless, durable, and built to leave a lasting impression while holding to the developer’s budget.” More than three decades into leading the firm, he has overseen over $1 billion in completed work.
The hospitality portfolio is where the Seneca name is most present, even when the public never sees the logo. The firm delivered the 110,000-square-foot renovation of the Gansevoort Hotel in the Meatpacking District, a project that reached the guest rooms, the presidential suite, the lobby, the rooftop and its pool, new food and beverage venues, the conference and fitness floors, and a full facade restoration. It built all four of the city’s Moxy hotels, along with Buddha-Bar, The Lambs Club, Marquee Nightclub, Dream Downtown, and The Chatwal.
Much of the firm’s work lives in the entertainment spaces tucked inside those hotels and towers, the rooftops and lounges that give a property its character. C&A Seneca has built or rebuilt rooms such as PHD Rooftop, Magic Hour, and The Highlight Room, along with Quo Nightclub and Marquee, each a space engineered for crowds, sound, and late nights as much as for looks.-
Its most visible current commission sits more than a thousand feet up. C&A Seneca is completing a full renovation of the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the floor that will house Tao Group Hospitality’s Peak with Priceless and the Avenue Sky Lounge, the highest entertainment space in New York. The firm has also shown its range beyond nightlife, building Robert De Niro’s food and beverage at Wildflower Studios in Queens, a film and television production facility designed for the demands of modern production.
The same expertise now drives a residential pipeline built around amenities that double as attractions. At the Brooklyn Watch Tower, C&A Seneca has added expansive rooftop environments that include some of the largest outdoor pools in the New York area. Near the World Trade Center, the firm delivered multiple floors of amenity space as part of a commercial-to-residential conversion, including the indoor pool at The Wrey Residences at 222 Broadway that ranks as the largest of its kind in the city. Its Above Rooftop project in Midtown Manhattan is touted as the largest rooftop in New York.
These are the spaces that sell apartments and keep residents, and they demand the same operational discipline Carlo learned running venues. A pool on a high floor is a feat of coordination across structure, mechanical systems, and waterproofing, executed on a schedule that cannot slip.
Carlo A. Seneca is clear about where hospitality is heading, and he is building toward it in New York and Miami:
The future of hospitality is about creating environments that are as operationally intelligent as they are experiential. Spaces that evolve with the guest experience while setting new standards for how people gather, stay, and connect.
Carlo A. Seneca, C&A Seneca Construction, CEO
The firm’s answer is its structure. Architecture, engineering, interior design, and a master skilled labor force of more than a hundred all sit in-house, a vertically integrated model that, paired with a century of institutional knowledge, lets the company move faster than most and answer to a single accountable team. It is the reason C&A Seneca has earned a name for meeting deadlines that others consider impossible. A hundred years on from a single craftsman’s shop, the company is still doing what it has always done, building the rooms where New York lives, works, and gathers, and preparing to do it for another century.
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