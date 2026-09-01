If there is one fence company Pittsburgh homeowners keep coming back to, it is Pro Fence & Railing. Veteran-owned and locally operated since 1994, this New Brighton-based company has spent over 30 years building fences, handrails, and gate systems across Allegheny County, Beaver County, Butler County, Washington County, and beyond.

What separates Pro Fence & Railing from most competitors is their stick-built approach. Every fence they install is custom-built on-site by their own crew — no pre-made panels dropped into the ground, no subcontractors. They measure your terrain, follow your property's natural contours, and set every post deep and plumb. The result is a fence with no awkward gaps at the bottom and no wobbling posts a year later.

Their material selection covers everything Pittsburgh homeowners need - vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain link, ornamental iron, privacy, picket, and split-rail fencing. Every product they install comes from American manufacturers and is rated for Pennsylvania's freeze-thaw cycles, heavy snowfall, and wet summers.

Pro Fence & Railing is also a proud member of the American Fence Association (AFA), which holds them to industry-leading standards on installation quality, ethics, and customer service. Combined with over 122 five-star Google reviews from verified local customers, they have earned their place as the most trusted fence company in the Pittsburgh area.

Beyond fencing, they install handrails for exterior stairs and porches, automatic gate operators, and access control systems - making them a true one-stop shop for any outdoor security or curb appeal project.

Services: Vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain link, ornamental, privacy fencing, handrail installation, gate operator installation, fence repair and replacement



Service Area: Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Coraopolis, Sewickley, Wexford, Cranberry Township, Canonsburg, Beaver Falls, New Brighton, Wheeling WV, and surrounding communities



Website: profenceandrailing.com