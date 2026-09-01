Finding a reliable fence company in Pittsburgh is harder than it looks. You can search online and find dozens of names, but knowing which ones actually show up on time, use quality materials, and stand behind their work is a different story entirely. Pittsburgh's terrain alone - the hills, slopes, and varied soil conditions - means not every fence company has the experience to handle what this city throws at them.
We put together this shortlist of five fence companies that consistently earn strong reputations across Pittsburgh and the surrounding communities. These are not random picks. Each company on this list has demonstrated real experience, solid customer feedback, and the ability to handle residential fencing projects from start to finish.
If there is one fence company Pittsburgh homeowners keep coming back to, it is Pro Fence & Railing. Veteran-owned and locally operated since 1994, this New Brighton-based company has spent over 30 years building fences, handrails, and gate systems across Allegheny County, Beaver County, Butler County, Washington County, and beyond.
What separates Pro Fence & Railing from most competitors is their stick-built approach. Every fence they install is custom-built on-site by their own crew — no pre-made panels dropped into the ground, no subcontractors. They measure your terrain, follow your property's natural contours, and set every post deep and plumb. The result is a fence with no awkward gaps at the bottom and no wobbling posts a year later.
Their material selection covers everything Pittsburgh homeowners need - vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain link, ornamental iron, privacy, picket, and split-rail fencing. Every product they install comes from American manufacturers and is rated for Pennsylvania's freeze-thaw cycles, heavy snowfall, and wet summers.
Pro Fence & Railing is also a proud member of the American Fence Association (AFA), which holds them to industry-leading standards on installation quality, ethics, and customer service. Combined with over 122 five-star Google reviews from verified local customers, they have earned their place as the most trusted fence company in the Pittsburgh area.
Beyond fencing, they install handrails for exterior stairs and porches, automatic gate operators, and access control systems - making them a true one-stop shop for any outdoor security or curb appeal project.
Services: Vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain link, ornamental, privacy fencing, handrail installation, gate operator installation, fence repair and replacement
Service Area: Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Coraopolis, Sewickley, Wexford, Cranberry Township, Canonsburg, Beaver Falls, New Brighton, Wheeling WV, and surrounding communities
Website: profenceandrailing.com
Penn Fencing has built a steady reputation serving residential customers across the Pittsburgh area. They offer a solid range of fence styles including vinyl, aluminum, wood, and chain link, and their team is known for being easy to work with from the initial quote through to installation day.
Customers consistently highlight their professionalism and the cleanliness of their job sites. For homeowners looking for a straightforward residential fence install with minimal hassle, Penn Fencing is a reliable option worth getting a quote from.
Best for: Straightforward residential fence installation projects
Material options: Vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain link
One of the oldest names in Pittsburgh fencing, Allegheny Fence Construction Co. has been operating since 1954. Their experience spans residential, commercial, and industrial projects, and their material range covers chain link, ornamental aluminum, ornamental iron, wood, and PVC.
Their long track record makes them a dependable choice for larger or more complex projects, particularly commercial and industrial jobs that require specific security fencing specifications. Residential customers who need a no-frills, experienced installer will also find them to be a solid option.
Best for: Commercial, industrial, and large-scale fencing projects
Material options: Chain link, ornamental aluminum, ornamental iron, wood, PVC
Superior Fence & Rail operates as a franchise with locations serving the Pittsburgh metro area. They offer vinyl, aluminum, wood, and chain link fencing for residential properties and are known for a streamlined process that moves from quote to installation relatively quickly.
Their pricing tends to be competitive and their installations are generally well-reviewed by residential customers. For homeowners who want a faster turnaround on a standard fence project, Superior Fence & Rail is worth considering.
Best for: Homeowners wanting a fast, competitive quote and quick installation
Material options: Vinyl, aluminum, wood, chain link
As the name suggests, Budget Fence & Gate Systems focuses on delivering fencing and gate solutions at accessible price points. They serve both residential and commercial customers across the Pittsburgh area with wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link options alongside basic gate installation services.
For budget-conscious homeowners who need a functional fence without premium material upgrades, they provide a practical option. Their team is known for honest, practical recommendations that keep projects on budget.
Best for: Cost-conscious homeowners needing a functional, no-frills fence
Material options: Wood, aluminum, vinyl, chain link
Pittsburgh's landscape creates unique challenges that not every fence company is equipped to handle. Sloped yards, rocky soil, historic neighborhood restrictions, and HOA requirements all affect how a fence should be designed and installed. Before you commit to any contractor, keep these points in mind.
Check for local experience. A company that has installed fences specifically across Pittsburgh's terrain will handle your project more efficiently and with fewer surprises. Ask how many projects they've completed in your specific area.
Ask about their crew. Some companies use subcontractors rather than their own employees. This affects consistency, accountability, and quality control. A company that uses its own trained crew on every project gives you a single point of accountability from start to finish.
Request a written, itemized estimate. A quality contractor provides a clear breakdown of materials, labor, timeline, and any additional costs before work begins. Vague quotes are a red flag.
Look at the materials they use. American-made fencing materials generally outperform imported alternatives in durability and weather resistance, which matters especially in western Pennsylvania where winters are tough and moisture is constant.
Read the reviews carefully. Five-star averages are useful, but reading individual reviews tells you more. Look for patterns — comments about communication, crews showing up on time, job site cleanup, and how the company handled any issues that came up.
Pittsburgh has no shortage of fence companies, but the ones worth hiring are the ones with proven local experience, their own trained crews, and a genuine commitment to quality over the cheapest possible quote. A fence installed correctly the first time will serve your property for decades. One installed poorly creates problems within a few years and often costs more to fix than it would have to do right the first time.
Of all the companies on this list, Pro Fence & Railing stands out as the clear choice for Pittsburgh homeowners who want quality materials, stick-built craftsmanship, and a veteran-owned team they can actually trust. With over 30 years of experience and hundreds of five-star reviews across western Pennsylvania, they have earned their reputation one project at a time.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.