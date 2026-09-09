The Personal Guarantee Problem: Matthew Fornaro on the Liability That Can Follow Founders Beyond the Deal

Success changes the way a founder thinks about risk. Early in a company's life, the owner may sign whatever is necessary to secure office space, open a credit relationship, acquire equipment, or convince a vendor to extend terms. A personal guarantee can feel like a temporary price of admission when the business is young and leverage is limited.
Years later, the picture may look entirely different. Revenue has grown. The company has employees, assets, repeat customers, and a track record. The founder may have accumulated personal wealth, purchased real estate, brought in partners, expanded into another state, or even begun thinking about a sale. What often receives less attention is whether the founder is still personally tied to obligations negotiated when the business was much smaller.
For Matthew Fornaro, a Coral Springs business lawyer who has practiced since 2003, that disconnect is one of the more overlooked forms of founder risk. Business owners understand the value of operating through a corporation or limited liability company, but entity protection and a personal guarantee are different questions. When an owner personally guarantees an obligation, the terms of that guarantee can create exposure beyond the business itself.
Personal guarantees commonly appear in commercial leases, lines of credit, equipment financing, vendor agreements, and other recurring business relationships. The business may have changed dramatically since the document was signed, but the guarantee does not necessarily evolve with it.
A founder who negotiated a five year lease during the company's early growth stage may still be bound by a guarantee even after the company becomes financially stronger. A business owner who adds a partner or restructures ownership may assume the risk has shifted with the company. A seller may believe that transferring the business ends personal responsibility for older obligations. In each situation, the answer depends on the actual agreement and whether the guarantor has been released.
This is why Fornaro views the issue as part of contract management rather than simply a problem to address after a default. A business contract lawyer reviewing an important agreement should be looking not only at the company's obligations, but also at whether the owner is being asked to put personal assets or personal credit behind them.
The psychological problem is easy to understand. As a company matures, the founder begins to think of the business as an institution separate from the individual who started it. There may be managers, accountants, lawyers, lenders, investors, and systems that did not exist when the company was formed. The owner's personal life and business life may feel increasingly distinct.
An old guarantee can quietly connect them again.
That matters even more for entrepreneurs whose personal and business lives now cross markets. South Florida continues to attract founders, executives, investors, and professionals with longstanding ties to New York and other major financial centers. A founder may relocate to Florida while retaining interests, leases, credit arrangements, or companies elsewhere. Moving, restructuring, or changing the company's ownership does not by itself answer whether an older personal obligation remains in place.
For an affluent entrepreneur, the issue is not simply whether the business can make a payment. It is whether personal assets remain exposed to a business relationship that the founder may no longer control in the same way.
The issue can become especially important during a sale, investment, refinancing, or ownership transition. Buyers focus on what they are acquiring. Sellers focus on price, taxes, closing conditions, and what comes next. Personal guarantees can sit in the background because they may be contained in separate lease documents, credit agreements, amendments, or side agreements.
A transaction that transfers the business does not necessarily release every personal obligation associated with it. A landlord, lender, or other counterparty may need to agree to a release, substitution, or modification. If that step is overlooked, a founder can discover after closing that the economic relationship ended but the personal exposure did not.
That is not an argument against guarantees. In many transactions they are part of the commercial bargain. The more useful question is whether the scope of the guarantee matches the risk the founder intends to take.
The details matter. Is the guarantee unlimited, or is liability capped? Does it apply only to payment, or to other obligations as well? Does the guarantee continue through renewals or amendments? Can it be reduced after the company reaches certain financial milestones? What happens if the lease is assigned, the company is sold, or another owner takes control? What exactly has to happen before the guarantor is released?
Those questions are easier to negotiate before an agreement is signed than after the business relationship is under stress. Depending on the transaction, parties may negotiate limits on amount, duration, scope, or conditions for release. Not every counterparty will agree, but the founder should at least know what is being put on the line.
Fornaro's business first perspective suggests a simple exercise for owners who have reached a new level of success: inventory the agreements that still connect the founder personally to the company.
That review can include commercial leases, business loans, credit facilities, equipment agreements, vendor contracts, settlement agreements, and any other document where the owner signed individually as well as on behalf of the company. The goal is not to create alarm. It is to identify obligations while the business still has options.
As a business law attorney who represents startups, small businesses, investors, executives, and established companies, Fornaro sees legal readiness as part of business maturity. The more valuable a company becomes, the more important it is to understand which risks belong to the entity and which risks still follow the person who built it.
Resident's audience understands that wealth is not simply a number on a balance sheet. It is also flexibility: the ability to invest, relocate, sell, acquire, or change direction without being unexpectedly pulled backward by an old commitment.
For founders, personal guarantees can become the legal equivalent of unfinished business. They may have been necessary when the company had little bargaining power, but they should not become invisible simply because the business succeeded.
The next level of sophistication is knowing exactly where the company's obligations end and the founder's begin. A successful entrepreneur may have moved far beyond the circumstances that produced an early lease, credit line, or vendor arrangement. The paperwork may not have moved with them.
That is the point worth revisiting. Growth creates new opportunities, but it should also create an opportunity to reassess old risk. For founders who have built real enterprise value, understanding which obligations still reach them personally can be just as important as negotiating the next deal.
Matthew Fornaro, P.A., doing business as Fornaro Legal, is an AV Preeminent rated business litigation and transactional law firm based in Coral Springs, Florida. The firm serves small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and established companies in matters involving business transactions, business formation, contracts, intellectual property, business litigation, arbitration, mediation, construction litigation, and related commercial disputes. Matthew Fornaro has practiced law since 2003. He founded Matthew Fornaro, P.A. in 2015 and is admitted to practice in Florida, New York, the District of Columbia, and before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Matthew Fornaro, P.A. d/b/a Fornaro Legal
11555 Heron Bay Boulevard, Suite 200
Coral Springs, Florida 33076
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Email: mfornaro@fornarolegal.com
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