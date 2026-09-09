The Personal Guarantee Problem: Matthew Fornaro on the Liability That Can Follow Founders Beyond the Deal

Success changes the way a founder thinks about risk. Early in a company's life, the owner may sign whatever is necessary to secure office space, open a credit relationship, acquire equipment, or convince a vendor to extend terms. A personal guarantee can feel like a temporary price of admission when the business is young and leverage is limited.

Years later, the picture may look entirely different. Revenue has grown. The company has employees, assets, repeat customers, and a track record. The founder may have accumulated personal wealth, purchased real estate, brought in partners, expanded into another state, or even begun thinking about a sale. What often receives less attention is whether the founder is still personally tied to obligations negotiated when the business was much smaller.

For Matthew Fornaro, a Coral Springs business lawyer who has practiced since 2003, that disconnect is one of the more overlooked forms of founder risk. Business owners understand the value of operating through a corporation or limited liability company, but entity protection and a personal guarantee are different questions. When an owner personally guarantees an obligation, the terms of that guarantee can create exposure beyond the business itself.