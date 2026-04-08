How High-Net-Worth Individuals and Small Business Owners Should Think About Cybersecurity

Most people think of cybersecurity as a corporate concern — something handled by IT departments in large organizations. If you run a small business or manage significant personal wealth, that assumption is working against you.
Cybercriminals do not filter by company size. They filter by value. A small business owner with access to client financial records, a real estate investor managing multiple transactions, or a professional with substantial liquid assets is a far more attractive target than a random individual with a single checking account. The difference is that large enterprises have dedicated security teams. Most small business owners and high-net-worth individuals do not.
That gap is where the real risk lives.
In cybersecurity, the term "attack surface" refers to the total number of points where someone could gain unauthorized access to your systems or data. For affluent individuals and business owners, that surface is larger than most people realize.
Consider how many professionals have access to your sensitive information on any given day. Your CPA has your tax returns, Social Security numbers, and bank account details. Your attorney holds privileged documents. Your wealth manager can see the full picture of your financial life. Your real estate agent has copies of your mortgage applications. Your insurance broker has records of every asset you own.
Each of those professionals operates their own technology environment — their own email systems, their own data storage, their own security practices. You may be meticulous about your own passwords and devices, but if your accountant's email is compromised, your information is exposed regardless.
This is not hypothetical. Wire fraud in real estate transactions alone accounts for hundreds of millions of dollars in losses annually in the United States. The typical scenario involves an attacker gaining access to a real estate agent's or title company's email account, monitoring an active transaction, and sending fraudulent wire instructions at exactly the right moment. The buyer believes they are following legitimate closing instructions. By the time anyone realizes what happened, the funds are gone.
For small business owners especially, personal and professional digital lives are rarely separate. The same phone that holds family photos also has the business email app. The home Wi-Fi network that the children use for streaming is the same one used to access accounting software and client records in the evening. Personal email accounts are often used as recovery addresses for business accounts.
This overlap means that a compromise in one area cascades into the other. A weak personal email password can become the entry point to business systems. A child downloading an application on a shared home network can introduce malware to a device that accesses client data.
Treating personal cybersecurity and business cybersecurity as separate concerns is a luxury that small business owners do not actually have.
The attacks that affect high-net-worth individuals and business owners are rarely the mass-market phishing emails full of misspellings and obvious red flags. Targeted attacks are more patient and more personalized.
An attacker may research a business owner through public records, social media, and professional directories. They learn the names of your employees, your attorney, your business partners. They register a domain that looks almost identical to one you trust — a single character difference in the email address. They send a message that references a real transaction, a real relationship, or a real event. Everything about it appears legitimate because it was built specifically for you.
This type of attack — sometimes called spear phishing or business email compromise — is effective precisely because it does not look like a scam. It looks like business as usual. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, business email compromise has resulted in more financial losses than any other category of cybercrime for several consecutive years.
Effective cybersecurity for individuals with meaningful assets and business exposure is not about buying a single product. It is about building habits and establishing layers of protection that work together.
Start with the accounts that matter most. Email is the single most critical account to protect. If an attacker controls your email, they can reset passwords to your financial accounts, intercept communications with your advisors, and impersonate you convincingly. Every email account — personal and business — should use a strong, unique password and multi-factor authentication. Not the SMS text message variety, which can be intercepted through SIM swapping, but an authenticator application or a physical security key.
Audit who has access to your information. Make a list of every professional, firm, and service provider that holds your sensitive data. Ask them directly about their security practices. Do they encrypt email? Do they use multi-factor authentication? Do they have a data backup and recovery plan? These are not unreasonable questions. Any financial professional, attorney, or advisor who cannot answer them should concern you.
Separate your networks. If you work from home or access business systems from your residence, your home network needs to be treated with the same seriousness as an office network. At a minimum, that means a properly configured firewall, a separate network segment for business devices, and current firmware on every router and access point. Most consumer-grade routers are never updated after initial setup — a vulnerability that is trivially easy for an attacker to exploit.
Be deliberate about what you share publicly. Social media and public records are primary research tools for targeted attacks. Every detail you share — your travel schedule, your children's school, the name of your assistant, the closing date on a new property — is information that can be used to make a fraudulent communication more convincing. This does not mean living in secrecy. It means being intentional about what is public and understanding how that information could be used.
Have a plan before something goes wrong. If your email were compromised tomorrow morning, do you know who you would call? Do you know which accounts to lock first? Do you have a current backup of your critical files? The time to answer these questions is before an incident, not during one.
The quality of your cybersecurity is ultimately limited by the weakest link in your network of trusted advisors and service providers. An affluent individual can do everything right — strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, careful online behavior — and still be exposed through a compromised attorney, accountant, or financial advisor.
When evaluating any professional who handles your sensitive information, cybersecurity should be part of the conversation, the same way you would evaluate their credentials, track record, or professional reputation. The firms and advisors who take this seriously will welcome the question. The ones who cannot answer it are telling you something important about how they operate.
For business owners who do not have internal IT staff, working with a managed IT provider that specializes in cybersecurity can close the gap between what you think is protected and what actually is. At ForeverOn Technology Solutions, we conduct security assessments for small businesses that routinely reveal vulnerabilities the business owner had no idea existed — unpatched firewalls, unmonitored backup systems, and email accounts with no multi-factor authentication protecting access to years of sensitive client data.
Protecting wealth is not only about investment strategy, estate planning, and insurance. In a world where nearly every financial transaction, legal document, and personal record exists digitally, cybersecurity is part of the same equation. The individuals and business owners who treat it that way will be better positioned than those who assume it is someone else's problem.
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