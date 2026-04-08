How High-Net-Worth Individuals and Small Business Owners Should Think About Cybersecurity

In cybersecurity, the term "attack surface" refers to the total number of points where someone could gain unauthorized access to your systems or data. For affluent individuals and business owners, that surface is larger than most people realize.

Consider how many professionals have access to your sensitive information on any given day. Your CPA has your tax returns, Social Security numbers, and bank account details. Your attorney holds privileged documents. Your wealth manager can see the full picture of your financial life. Your real estate agent has copies of your mortgage applications. Your insurance broker has records of every asset you own.

Each of those professionals operates their own technology environment — their own email systems, their own data storage, their own security practices. You may be meticulous about your own passwords and devices, but if your accountant's email is compromised, your information is exposed regardless.

This is not hypothetical. Wire fraud in real estate transactions alone accounts for hundreds of millions of dollars in losses annually in the United States. The typical scenario involves an attacker gaining access to a real estate agent's or title company's email account, monitoring an active transaction, and sending fraudulent wire instructions at exactly the right moment. The buyer believes they are following legitimate closing instructions. By the time anyone realizes what happened, the funds are gone.