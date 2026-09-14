The Wealth-Building Risk That Doesn’t Show Up On Your Balance Sheet

Most wealth plans focus on assets that can be measured today. You can put a value on a property portfolio, investment account, business interest, or cash reserve. Future earnings are different because they haven’t been received yet.

For an established professional, however, those future earnings can be substantial. Years of experience, specialist knowledge, professional networks, reputation, and career progression all contribute to the income you may generate over the next decade or longer.

If that earning capacity is interrupted, the effect can extend far beyond a few missed pay cycles. Contributions to investments may slow, debt may take longer to reduce, and long-term financial goals may need to change. Future income deserves to be treated as part of the structure supporting your wealth.