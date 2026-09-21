How Private Investors Monitor Multi-Asset Market Correlation

Investors tend to think in categories. Equities sit in one part of the portfolio, bonds in another, and currencies in an entirely different category. But markets do not follow these boundaries.

Take a private investor holding US stocks, European equities, Treasuries and euro-denominated investments. A change in expectations for Federal Reserve policy can move all four.

Treasury yields may rise as investors expect interest rates to stay higher for longer. The dollar may strengthen at the same time. Higher borrowing costs can then put pressure on equity valuations, while the currency move changes the dollar value of overseas investments. Four separate positions can therefore become four versions of the same macroeconomic trade.

This is one of the reasons why wealthy investors are paying more attention to asset allocation. UBS surveyed 307 family offices across more than 30 markets for its 2026 Global Family Office Report and found that 60% planned to change their strategic asset allocation over the following 12 months. 65% also expected confidence in the US dollar’s reserve status to weaken. That makes currency exposure difficult to treat as an afterthought.