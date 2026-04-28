5 Major Miami Real Estate Market Trends in 2026

In the 22 months leading up to November 2025, the units purchased by international investors accounted for 52% of the new construction sales in the Miami market area. This figure indicates a clear global interest and a growing demand for new residential developments in the Miami real estate market.
If you are interested in learning about other similar insights and want to understand where the housing sector may be heading next, check out the article below, where we break down five major Miami real estate trends for 2026.
According to the most recent data released by the Federal Reserve’s FRED database, the median number of days a property listing stays on the market in Miami-Dade County is 89 days as of February 2026. Compared with the median of 79 days recorded in the same month in 2025, homes now take around 12.7% longer to sell.
This trend indicates that Miami’s housing market is continuously stabilizing after reaching a 10-year peak in May 2022, when the median days a property stayed on the market was around half of today’s level, or 44 days.
(FRED)
The latest data from Realtor.com shows that the median listing price of properties in Miami was $629,000, while the median closing price was $590,000, placing transaction prices about 6.2% below the typical asking level.
By comparison, in the year before, this difference was notably higher at 11.2%, when the median listing price was $650,000, and the median home sold price was $577,000.
What is interesting is that the market is correcting from both sides. As the numbers suggest, on average, the sellers have lowered their asking prices, while the buyers have become more willing to pay higher prices.
A recent report published by MiamiRealtors reveals an increase in market activity across nearly all housing segments in Miami-Dade, with a particular surge in the luxury homes market.
Namely, the report analyzes the home sale numbers between December 2024 and December 2025 and identifies the following trends:
The number of total home sales grew 5.9%, from 1,764 to 1,869.
Single-family home sales increased by 3.7%, from 829 to 860.
Existing condo sales also moved up by 7.9%, from 935 to 1,009.
Keep in mind that the report does not include data for new construction, pre-construction, and condo conversion transactions.
As we just mentioned, the strongest momentum comes from the luxury segment, where single-family homes priced above $1 million recorded a 12% increase in sales, climbing to 233 transactions, from the 208 sales in the year before.
The number of ultra-luxury home sales also increased by about 6.2%, reaching 361 transactions, which is the second-highest total of all time.
Looking at the number of completed and planned branded ultra-luxury developments in the city, it immediately becomes clear that Miami is becoming the global capital of branded residences in the Western Hemisphere.
At the moment, there are a total of 48 branded towers in Miami, with another 55 such projects currently in the pipeline to be completed in the near future. In comparison, in New York, there are 32 completed branded residences and just another 4 planned projects.
With ambitious projects such as the Baccarat Residences, the Casa Bella by B&B Italia, the Cipriani Residences, and similar high-profile projects in the works, it is safe to say that branded residences are likely to remain the dominant format for new ultra-luxury development in Miami.
According to a recent report by Realtor.com, nearly one-third, or 32.8%, of home purchases in the first half of 2025 in the US were completed in all-cash transactions.
The share of cash purchases in the Miami market during the same period was significantly higher than the national average and stood at around 43%, placing it at the top of the ranking for all-cash home purchases in major US cities.
What’s even more interesting is that the prevalence of all-cash transactions in Miami increases in parallel with property prices. Namely, the share of all-cash purchases in the city was about 36.4% for homes priced between $750,000 and $1 million, but increased to 53.5% for those that were sold between $1 million and $5 million.
Furthermore, this trend continued in the same direction and climbed to 54.1% for homes sold between $5 million and $10 million, and even reached a whopping nearly 59% for ultra-luxury homes sold at more than $10 million.
Overall, with stabilized market conditions, a growing number of branded luxury residences on the horizon, and a high share of all-cash transactions, the Miami real estate market is expected to stay active and continue attracting demand from both domestic and international investors.
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