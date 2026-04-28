5 Major Miami Real Estate Market Trends in 2026

In the 22 months leading up to November 2025, the units purchased by international investors accounted for 52% of the new construction sales in the Miami market area. This figure indicates a clear global interest and a growing demand for new residential developments in the Miami real estate market.

If you are interested in learning about other similar insights and want to understand where the housing sector may be heading next, check out the article below, where we break down five major Miami real estate trends for 2026.