When you're trying to figure out whether someone in finance is legit, a quick search isn't really enough you have to look past the polished profiles and see what's actually documented. So here's a straight look at what's publicly known about Niklas Freihofer.

Niklas Freihofer built a public profile around financial services and entrepreneurship forex, CFDs, banking, blockchain, company ownership, that whole world with more than a decade in it, according to recent coverage. Entrepreneur Middle East, for instance, describes him moving through different corners of finance while building companies and chasing acquisitions along the way.