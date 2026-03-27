Digital Due Diligence: How High-Net-Worth Individuals Protect Their Identity Online

Wealth attracts attention, and not all of it is welcome. As high-net-worth individuals navigate an increasingly digital world, the threats to their personal security have expanded well beyond physical safety. Romance scams targeting affluent individuals have surged, with the FBI reporting losses exceeding $1.3 billion annually. In response, a growing number of professionals and executives are turning to tools like Social Catfish alternatives to verify the identity of people they meet online, before a connection becomes a liability.

In the world of luxury, discretion has always been valued. Now, digital discretion is becoming equally essential.