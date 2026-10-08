Best Website Builder for Service Business: 6 That Take Appointment Requests and Payments

A service business website has more jobs than a brochure. It has to tell people what you offer, let them ask for or book a time, and take their money. Many owners still run those jobs in three separate tools. This guide compares six website builders that can take appointment requests or bookings and take payments on the same site. We compared them from each company’s own pricing and feature pages, checked on October 6, 2026, so you can see what each one costs and where each one fits.
Need the short answer? Here are the six picks:
Wix: An all-rounder with Wix Bookings in the same dashboard as your pages, blog and email.
Spark (spark.site): You describe your business in a chat, and it builds the site or web app with hosting, customer accounts and Stripe payments built in. A good fit for a new service idea, such as a site where visitors see your services, request an appointment and join a monthly membership.
Square Appointments: Built on Square’s point of sale, a strong fit for salons, barbers and any team that already takes cards in person.
Squarespace + Acuity Scheduling: Design-first sites for consultants and creatives, with Acuity handling scheduling.
SimplyBook.me: Scheduling first, with a booking website included, for businesses where appointment volume matters more than page design.
GoDaddy Website Builder: A guided, AI-assisted setup with an Online Appointments feature, for owners who want to get online quickly.
The table shows the first plan that covers both scheduling and payments, as listed on each company’s pricing page. Card processing fees are extra unless noted.
Prices checked October 6, 2026, in US dollars.
Most of these builders charge a flat monthly plan, and the payment processor takes its own cut of each card payment. Spark works differently: on top of the plan price, Spark takes a fee on each sale (10% on Starter, 5% on Pro), and that fee is separate from Stripe’s processing fees. At $1,000 in monthly sales, Spark Starter costs $25 plus $100 in sales fees, before Stripe. On Spark, Starter stays cheaper than Pro until monthly sales pass $3,500. If your service is already busy and price-sensitive, model these numbers before you choose.
We looked at each builder through the path a customer takes, from the first visit to a paid appointment. We used the companies’ own pricing pages, feature pages and help docs. We did not run paid test accounts, so we report what each company says its product does.
Can a customer book a live time slot, or send an appointment request that you confirm?
Are there staff calendars and calendar sync, so two people are never double-booked?
Are there intake forms and automated reminders?
Can you set cancellation rules and no-show fees?
Can you take full payment or a deposit at booking?
Are subscriptions, memberships or packages available for repeat clients?
Which payment processors work, and is there a platform fee on top of processing?
Is there a guided or AI setup, and can you build without code?
Does the booking flow work on a phone?
What does the first plan that takes bookings and payments cost?
Do costs rise with staff, locations, text reminders or a percentage of sales?
What happens when you add staff or a second location?
Wix combines a drag-and-drop editor, more than 2,000 templates and Wix Bookings in the same dashboard as your pages, blog and email, with no plug-ins and no code. Wix lists 99.99% uptime for its hosting.
Private sessions, group classes and multi-session courses from one scheduler
Staff calendars: set working hours and sync staff’s personal calendars, so online bookings happen only when the right people are free
Roles and permissions: assign services to team members and control what they can see
Reminders by email, SMS or WhatsApp
Memberships and session bundles for repeat clients
Wix lets you accept online payments at checkout, collect deposits, store cards on file, and create invoices and payment links. Wix Payments charges 2.9% plus $0.30 per card payment (other than American Express) in the US.
Choose Wix if you want one platform that books, charges, reminds and markets without stitching tools together. Skip it if you want the simplest possible setup, because the number of options can slow a first launch.
Most builders hand you a blank canvas. Spark, made by Plus Docs, Inc., starts with a chat box. You describe what you want in plain language, and Spark builds the website or web app with hosting, customer accounts and payments built in. You do not need to code. Spark’s own help docs use a service business as the example prompt: “Customers should be able to see our services, request an appointment, and learn about our monthly membership.” Its home page lists ideas such as a tutoring service and dog walking with booking.
Sites on Spark today include Pretty Postcard ($5 per postcard), FatFIRE Math (a $399 a year membership) and SeattleCrime (supported by donations and sponsorships). After launch, Spark helps you plan and run marketing campaigns across channels. It can also build internal tools for running the business and add AI features such as a customer chatbot.
Customers sign in with email codes. You can send email from your own domain, and the built-in email reaches customers who have signed in. Usage limits apply, for example 200 customer AI messages per customer per day. Per Spark’s Terms, you own what Spark builds, including the code.
All sales run through Stripe. You can sell subscriptions or one-time purchases, priced in US dollars. Refunds and payouts are managed in Stripe. Spark adds a fee on sales: 10% on Starter and 5% on Pro, separate from Stripe’s processing fees.
Sites live at yourname.spark.site, or on a domain you already own and connect
HTTPS is set up for you
Customer accounts and payments are built in
No coding needed
No credit card is needed to start building. Build credits pay for Spark’s building work, and App credits pay for AI features your customers use. If the plan ends, published sites go offline and customer subscriptions pause; a paid plan restores them at the same address.
Pick Spark if you have a service idea and want one place that builds the site, takes appointment requests, signs customers in and takes payments through Stripe. Look at a dedicated scheduler such as Square Appointments or Acuity instead if you need a live availability calendar, deposits or in-person card payments, which Spark’s site does not list.
If you already take cards on Square, Square Appointments puts online bookings, walk-ins and in-person payments on the same system. Every plan includes an online booking site, appointment reminders and unlimited staff calendars.
Appointment deposits and prepayments on all plans, to protect your calendar and reduce no-shows
Cancellation policies and no-show fees, multi-staff booking and a waitlist on Plus
Resource management (rooms, chairs, stations) on Premium
Class booking and packages for prepaid series of services or classes
Payments run through Square, which is the trade-off for having booking and POS in one place. Businesses that process more than $250,000 a year can ask Square about custom pricing.
Pick Square if the same team that serves clients also takes payment at the counter. Skip it if design freedom matters most, or if you want to choose your own payment processor.
Squarespace delivers eye-catching templates, while Acuity Scheduling, which Squarespace owns, handles booking. Squarespace is bringing its scheduling under the Acuity name, so you may also see it called Squarespace Scheduling. Every Squarespace plan, including Basic, can send Pay Links to collect payments.
Unlimited services and appointments on every plan
Intake forms and your cancellation policy at booking, on every plan
Deposits, tips and invoices, with payment through Stripe, Square or PayPal
Classes with size limits and registration forms
Packages, subscriptions and gift certificates on Standard and Premium
Text reminders and a waitlist on Standard and Premium
Calendar syncing and automatic time zone conversion
Choose Squarespace + Acuity if design credibility wins you clients and you need detailed booking rules. Skip it if you want a single bill, or if POS integration matters more than page design.
SimplyBook.me starts with scheduling and gives you a dedicated booking website when you register. It suits businesses where a full calendar matters more than a custom-designed site.
Deposits charged during online booking, plus payments online and onsite (Stripe is supported)
Memberships, with services you can limit to members
Gift cards, coupons and packages
Intake forms that collect what you need at booking
Email and SMS notifications
Booking from Facebook and Instagram business pages, and Reserve with Google, so people can book from search results
SMS credits are extra ($8 for 100). SimplyBook.me lists no transaction fees.
Choose SimplyBook.me if your day revolves around a full calendar and you want booking on social media and Google. Skip it if the website itself is your main sales tool, because its pages offer less design freedom than Wix or Squarespace.
GoDaddy’s builder now runs with Airo, its AI assistant, and you can start building for free with no credit card. Paid plans start as low as $9.99 a month on an annual term. For a first-time owner who wants a site up quickly, the guided setup keeps decisions small.
GoDaddy built its Online Appointments feature for service providers such as yoga instructors, personal trainers and dog walkers. It lists:
Card payments, deposits and cancellation fees when customers book services or appointments
Text and email notifications when a client books
Two-way calendar syncing
Client management with contact info, appointment history and payment history
Recurring classes and events, and staff member access
Pick GoDaddy if you want a bookable site live quickly with as few choices as possible. Before you buy, check which plan includes Online Appointments and what the plan costs at renewal.
Every builder here can put appointments and payments on one site, but they charge in different ways. Wix, Squarespace + Acuity, SimplyBook.me and GoDaddy charge flat plans plus card processing (Squarespace Basic also takes 2% of online store sales). Square ties its rates to your plan and location. Spark adds a fee on each sale and builds the whole site from a description, which suits a new service idea more than a busy, established calendar. Add up the plan, the processing, any fee on sales, and the cost of extra staff or text reminders, then pick the builder that fits how your clients book today.
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