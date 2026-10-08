Best Website Builder for Service Business: 6 That Take Appointment Requests and Payments

Why it made the list

Most builders hand you a blank canvas. Spark, made by Plus Docs, Inc., starts with a chat box. You describe what you want in plain language, and Spark builds the website or web app with hosting, customer accounts and payments built in. You do not need to code. Spark’s own help docs use a service business as the example prompt: “Customers should be able to see our services, request an appointment, and learn about our monthly membership.” Its home page lists ideas such as a tutoring service and dog walking with booking.

Sites on Spark today include Pretty Postcard ($5 per postcard), FatFIRE Math (a $399 a year membership) and SeattleCrime (supported by donations and sponsorships). After launch, Spark helps you plan and run marketing campaigns across channels. It can also build internal tools for running the business and add AI features such as a customer chatbot.