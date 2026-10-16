5 THCA Pre-Roll Brands to Know in 2026

Pre-Roll Selection: Hash-infused THCA pre-roll singles and 5-packs

Flower and Testing: American-grown cannabis, third-party lab tested

Best For: A curated hash-infused smoke rather than a sprawling catalog

Rather than giving you the largest variety, Newport Bitch takes a more curated approach to their pre-roll lineup. Their THCA pre-rolls combine cannabis flower with added hash, which gives you stronger effects than a standard flower-only pre-roll.

You can start with a $20 single to see if it’s right for you, or keep your stash stocked with their 5-pack, currently $69 (down from $100) in a sliding box. Every pre-roll is third-party lab tested and made from American-grown cannabis, too, so you can be confident you’re getting a safe, high-quality product.

Newport Bitch also designs their pre-rolls around consistency, with clean flower, even rolling, and careful storage so each one burns smoothly and feels the same every time you light up. Because the hash makes the effects come on quickly, they suggest taking a few pulls and checking in with yourself before going further. The 5-pack works well if you want a dependable supply for a weekend away or a night with friends. And if you like the experience, you can round out your routine with their THC gummies, tinctures, and RSO applicators.