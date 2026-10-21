How to Choose a Heating Contractor in Las Vegas: Licensing, Response Time and What a Fair Quote Includes

A fair quote is on paper. It tells you what failed, what it will take to fix, and what you'll be agreeing to. If a company gives you a single total and nothing else, ask for the breakdown. If they won't write it down, that tells you something too.

A solid written quote covers the diagnosis in plain words. It splits parts from labor. For a replacement, it names the make and model of the new furnace, and it says what's included for permits and hauling away the old unit. It spells out the warranty on parts and on labor, and how long each lasts. And it says whether the number is firm or an estimate.

Watch for pressure. "Sign today or the deal's gone" is a sales line, not a heating reason. Good contractors explain the repair-or-replace choice, then give you room to think. Many offer free estimates on replacements, so ask whether the diagnostic visit is billed separately.