7 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Web Application Development Company

Plenty of business owners hire a web application development company based on polished portfolio screenshots and a friendly sales call. Screenshots show finished work, and a salesperson's job is to be likable. Neither tells you who will build your product or how the vendor behaves when plans change.

Say you run a 40-person HVAC company and want a portal where customers book service calls and pay invoices. One of the questions below decides whether you build it all now or start with a minimum viable product, the stripped-down version an MVP development company would scope. A good vendor brings it up before you do.