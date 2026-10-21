When the Money Cannot Afford to Disappear: My Buffint

Discretionary trading money and pension capital do not feel the same in the hand. One can be rebuilt through income; the other took decades to accumulate and cannot be replaced by working harder. When I moved a portion of my self-administered pension into a trading account, I stopped evaluating platforms the way I had before. Fees that seemed trivial on a small speculative pot suddenly deserved scrutiny, and order controls that had felt optional became essential. The priorities behind this Buffint review reflect that shift, and the piece is written for anyone who approaches a trading platform with retirement savings rather than purely discretionary funds.

My opening question was not whether Buffint offered enough markets or sophisticated analytical tools. It was whether the platform supported the kind of measured, deliberate activity that pension capital demands: limited position sizes, conservative instrument selection, clear records, and the ability to monitor holdings without watching a screen all day.