Best Portable Storage in Chicago: 5 Container Services Compared

A kitchen remodel runs three weeks over schedule. A closing date arrives before your new home is ready. Either way, your furniture needs somewhere safe to wait, and in Chicago that place has to cope with tight driveways, busy streets and four seasons of weather.
Portable storage solves the problem by bringing a lockable container to your property. You load it on your own schedule, then keep it on-site or have it hauled to a storage facility until you need it again. To help you find the best portable storage in Chicago for your situation, we compared five providers serving the area, from local operators built for renovations to a national service designed for long-distance moves.
UNITS is our top pick for renovations and gaps between moves, with two container sizes, a local storage facility and the ROBO-UNIT placement system.
MI-BOX is a strong local alternative, with roots in the Chicago area and a Level Lift delivery system.
U-Pack fits long-distance moves, with three business days to load and three to unload.
Hollander suits households that want to pack their own boxes but hire a crew for heavy furniture.
Go Mini's of Chicagoland is worth comparing if you need a larger container, since the brand offers sizes up to 20 feet.
We reviewed each provider's official pages and the 2026 Reviewed Readers' Choice results for portable storage in October 2026. We compared them on local presence, on-site versus facility storage, container size, loading support and how pricing is quoted. Instead of assigning scores, we matched each provider to the household situation it suits best.
Best for: Renovations and gaps between closing dates
Locally owned and operated, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Chicago delivers a container to your property and lets you keep it there for as long as you need it, or move it to its storage facility near Route 55 and Weber Road. Its ROBO-UNIT delivery system places containers with precision while staying gentle on driveways, which helps on tight suburban lots. UNITS was voted runner-up in Reviewed's 2026 Readers' Choice awards for portable storage, a national brand result.
Highlights
12-foot (8' x 8' x 12', about one bedroom) and 16-foot (8' x 8' x 16', about two bedrooms) containers
Ground-level loading, lockable doors and an ETRACK securing system
Each container holds up to 8,000 lbs
Serves Naperville, Evanston, Schaumburg, Joliet and dozens of surrounding communities
Keep in mind
Two sizes only, so larger homes may need more than one container
Listed dimensions are approximate and can vary by several inches
Pricing: Request a quote for your address and timeline, and ask what is included for delivery, pickup and storage.
Best for: Local, self-paced storage
MI-BOX began manufacturing its own containers in the Chicago area in 2004 and now runs a dealer and franchise network across more than 30 states and Canada. Its patented Level Lift System keeps the container level throughout drop-off, pickup and transport. MI-BOX placed third in Reviewed's 2026 Readers' Choice awards for portable storage, with voters praising the level loading process.
Highlights
Level Lift System can place containers on paved or unpaved surfaces
Galvanized steel skeleton with a one-piece seamless roof
Brand-wide container sizes of 8, 16 and 20 feet
Keep the container on-site or have it stored at a MI-BOX facility
Keep in mind
Size availability varies by dealer, so confirm what the local operator stocks
Rates quoted by other MI-BOX dealers won't reflect Chicago pricing
Pricing: Request an address-specific quote from the Chicago-area operator.
Best for: Long-distance moves
U-Pack specializes in long-distance relocation and serves all 50 states. You load the container and U-Pack handles the driving. Its ReloCube offers 308 cubic feet of loading space, roughly one room, for belongings up to 2,500 lbs. You pay only for the cubes you use, and unused reserved cubes are picked up at no cost. U-Pack holds a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot from 1,417 reviews as of October 2026.
Highlights
Three business days to load and three to unload, with weekends not counted
Most moves average 4 to 6 business days in transit
Rates include fuel and are based on the number of cubes used
Each ReloCube fits in a single parking space
Keep in mind
Built for long-distance moves rather than local, on-site storage
Stored cubes stay at a U-Pack service center, not on your property
Pricing: U-Pack lists storage from $150 per month per cube; request a quote for your route and dates.
Best for: Self-packing with optional loading help
Moving Chicagoland since 1888, Hollander offers a 16-foot container (16' x 8' x 8', 1,024 cubic feet) that generally holds the contents of a 1,000-square-foot home. Its standout option is the hybrid move: you pack the boxes at your own pace and hire Hollander's professional crew to load the heavy furniture.
Highlights
Optional professional loading crews
On-site storage with 24/7 access, or a climate-controlled warehouse
Moving blankets and straps available
Locations in Elk Grove Village and Chicago
Keep in mind
One standard size, so larger homes may need two or three containers
You supply your own padlock
Pricing: Hollander says costs depend on rental duration and moving distance.
Best for: Larger households that need more space
Founded in 2002, Go Mini's runs a portable storage franchise across North America, and its Chicagoland operation serves communities including Schaumburg and Arlington Heights. Reviewed notes that Go Mini's was the first national franchise to offer a 20-foot container, which suits 3- to 5-bedroom moves that might otherwise need multiple units. It placed tenth in Reviewed's 2026 Readers' Choice awards.
Highlights
Brand offers containers up to 20 feet
Powder-coated steel containers sit 8 inches off the ground, with multiple ventilation points
On-site storage for moves and renovations
Online storage calculator to estimate how much space you need
Keep in mind
Confirm which sizes the Chicagoland operator currently stocks
Confirm off-site storage options and access with the local team
Pricing: Call the Chicagoland team for an instant quote.
Where the container sits matters as much as which company delivers it. Choose a flat, paved spot with clear access for the delivery truck, and check overhead clearance from trees or wires. If you live under a homeowners association or plan to use street parking, check local rules on placement and time limits before delivery day.
When requesting quotes, send every provider the same details: both addresses, your preferred dates, an inventory of large items and how long you expect to store. Ask each company for usable interior dimensions, not just nominal length, and get the full quote in writing so you can compare delivery, pickup, storage and any labor side by side.
For most Chicago homeowners handling a renovation or a gap between closing dates, UNITS is our top pick, thanks to its flexible rental length, local storage facility and ROBO-UNIT placement. MI-BOX is a capable local alternative, while U-Pack is the better fit when your belongings need to travel out of state. Choose Hollander if you want professional help with heavy lifting, or Go Mini's of Chicagoland if your household needs a larger container.
Whichever you choose, confirm placement, sizes and the written quote before booking, and you'll have one less thing to worry about on moving day.
How much does portable storage cost in Chicago? None of these providers publishes a single price list for Chicago. Costs depend on container size, distance, storage length and any labor. U-Pack lists storage from $150 per month per cube, while the others quote each job individually.
Can I keep a portable storage container in my driveway? In most cases, yes. Check HOA rules and local regulations first, especially if the container will sit on the street or stay for an extended period.
What size container do I need? As a rough guide, a 12-foot container suits about one bedroom and a 16-foot container about two bedrooms. Larger homes may need a 20-foot container or multiple units. Most providers offer a space calculator or can advise based on your inventory.
Is portable storage better than a self-storage unit for a renovation? For many homeowners, yes. You load once, keep belongings close by during the project and skip the trips to a storage facility. For a broader look at the trade-offs, see this guide on how self storage supports moving, downsizing and renovations.
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