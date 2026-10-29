Gold Has a Place in the Right Portfolio

When comparing one precious metals company to the next, here are a few questions to consider asking:

How much will I pay to invest? Be sure you understand how prices are set and whether you’ll pay additional markups, spreads or dealer’s margins above spot price. Also get a sense for whether or not there are additional shipping, commissions and account fees.

What coins or other precious metals investments do you offer? Are the available investments a good fit for your investment objectives? How do premiums and other fees compare to competitors?

How will I set up my retirement account, if applicable? If you’re interested in opening a retirement account with IRS-approved investments like gold, be sure you understand who does the paperwork to set up your account, who your custodian is, how and where your metals will be stored and any administration fees or other costs you should be aware of.

How will my metals be stored? Will they be pooled or segregated? Required or optional? Are there additional storage fees?

How will I sell my investments, if/when I want to sell? Who handles buybacks? How are they priced? Are there any restrictions that could impact your liquidity?

Is the company known for educating its customers? Reputable precious metals investment companies will educate their customers about the pros and cons of owning gold and other precious metals, not just tout the potential benefits and try to convince you that every other type of investment is foolish.

If you have specific questions about costs, processes and so on, don’t be afraid to ask for specifics. How responsive are customer service reps? Are they pushy or high-pressure? Do you get clear answers to your questions or are things still a little murky?