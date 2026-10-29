How to diversify your crypto portfolio and end 2026 successfully

2026 was a significantly difficult year for cryptocurrency investors and traders, mostly because of all the geopolitical and economical turmoil. Hence, many have gotten discouraged from pushing their limits and discovering new market assets. On the other hand, the number of digital assets has grown since 2022, so we can say that more people want to learn how to buy Bitcoin, the leading digital asset on the market, and start a stable portfolio that can withstand volatility.

Still, creating a portfolio and working on it is different from preparing it for the uncertainty of the economy. Oil prices are booming, inflation is reaching new levels in some parts of the world, triggering the butterfly effect in the economy and making it more difficult to allocate funds to an investment portfolio. So, here are the ways to strengthen it for the future.