What Financial Information Is Needed in a High Net Worth Divorce?

High net worth divorce cases are rarely resolved by simply adding up bank balances and dividing what is left. Wealth is often held across a web of companies, investments, trusts, property interests, pension arrangements, and international structures. Some assets may be easy to identify; others may be illiquid, contingent, or technically owned by someone else but still relevant to the family’s financial position.

The quality of the financial information gathered at the outset can shape the entire case. It affects negotiations, settlement proposals, expert valuations, and—if agreement cannot be reached—the court’s ability to reach a fair outcome.

For either spouse, the aim is not merely to collect documents. It is to develop an accurate picture of the family’s resources, income, liabilities, and likely future needs.