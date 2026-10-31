Chery car prices explained: New, Demo and Used Compared

Price differences between new, demo and used cars are mainly due to age, mileage and warranty. New cars cost the most, coming with delivery kilometres and a full warranty.

Demo cars – driven by dealerships for test drives – are slightly cheaper. For example, a 2026 Tiggo 4 Ultimate demo with 2,123 km is $24,140 drive-away, compared to $25,890 for a new model with 0 km.

Used cars are the cheapest because of higher mileage and wear. For instance, a 2025 Tiggo 4 Urban with 18,055 km was listed at $20,890, about $2,000 below a new Tiggo 4 Urban at $22,890.