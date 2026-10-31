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Chery car prices explained: New, Demo and Used Compared

Comparing Chery Car Prices: New, Demo, and Used Options Explained
Grey SUV in showroom.
How Age, Mileage, and Features Impact Chery Car Pricing in Australiaphoto provided by contributor
6 min read

Key Highlights

  • Chery car prices in Australia vary clearly across new cars, demo cars and used cars, so your purchase price depends a lot on age and km.

  • A demo SUV can save you money while still keeping strong warranty value and low kilometres after a test-drive history.

  • New Tiggo and Omoda models usually bring the fullest new car warranty, roadside assistance, airbags and the latest features.

  • Used cars often have the lowest entry price, but you need to check kilometres, warranty status and condition carefully.

  • Current examples show petrol engine and hybrid options across the range, from entry Tiggo 4 models to larger SUV choices.

  • If you are shopping with Chery Southland in Australia, comparing like-for-like specs helps you judge real value.

Introduction

Trying to understand Chery car prices can feel harder than it should be. In Australia, the gap between new cars, demo cars and used cars can change your purchase price by thousands, even when the petrol engine or model badge looks similar. This guide breaks it down simply, so you can compare price, warranty and value with more confidence at Chery Southland.

Understanding Chery Car Pricing in Australia

Red car on forest road.
How Age, Mileage, and Features Impact Chery Car Pricing in Australiaphoto provided by contributor

Chery car prices in Australia fall into three categories: new cars at full retail, demo cars at reduced prices and used cars at the lowest cost. However, factors like mileage, model year and trim level can quickly affect pricing.

When comparing offers from Chery Southland, focus on value – not just price. The following sections highlight key differences.

Factors Influencing New, Demo and Used Chery Prices

Price differences between new, demo and used cars are mainly due to age, mileage and warranty. New cars cost the most, coming with delivery kilometres and a full warranty.

Demo cars – driven by dealerships for test drives – are slightly cheaper. For example, a 2026 Tiggo 4 Ultimate demo with 2,123 km is $24,140 drive-away, compared to $25,890 for a new model with 0 km.

Used cars are the cheapest because of higher mileage and wear. For instance, a 2025 Tiggo 4 Urban with 18,055 km was listed at $20,890, about $2,000 below a new Tiggo 4 Urban at $22,890.

How Chery Car Prices Have Changed Over Time

A Chery’s price drops as it moves from new to demo to used. A new Tiggo 4 Ultimate is $25,890 drive-away, a 2026 demo with 2,123 km is $24,140, and a used 2025 model was reduced from $22,790 to $21,890.

The drop isn’t always steady, though. Trim level, kilometres and condition can matter as much as age, so check current listings with Chery Southland before you decide.

New Chery Cars: What You Get for the Price

Grey SUV front view.
How Age, Mileage, and Features Impact Chery Car Pricing in Australiaphoto provided by contributor

New cars usually cost more, but they give you the clearest value picture. Your purchase price buys the latest stock, very low km and the strongest warranty position in Australia.

That matters if you want fewer unknowns. Whether you are looking at Omoda or Tiggo models, new pricing suits buyers who want simple ownership, roadside assistance support and current features from day one.

Typical Price Range for Popular Models

New Chery SUV prices range from the low $22,000s to low $40,000s, covering compact and larger Tiggo models with petrol and hybrid options.

These prices suit a wide range of budgets. Omoda models aren’t included, but the Tiggo lineup shows the full new-car price spectrum.

Standard Features at Different Price Tiers

Chery trim levels, such as Urban and Ultimate, set which features come with the car. Higher grades like the Ultimate usually cost more because they add to the standard inclusions. On the Tiggo 4, for example, the Ultimate is listed at $25,890 against $22,890 for the Urban.

Listings don’t always show full specs, so confirm these with Chery Southland before you buy:

  • Airbag count and other safety features

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay availability

  • Warranty details

Comparing like-for-like trims shows what the extra spend actually gets you.

Demo Chery Cars: Value and Savings

Demo cars often hit the sweet spot for buyers who want a lower purchase price without stepping fully into older stock. In Australia, they usually have low km and recent build dates.

That can make them appealing after a dealership test drive history, especially if warranty coverage remains strong. The real savings become clearer when you place demo pricing beside new and used figures.

Average Price Difference – Demo and Used Compared to New

Demo cars are typically cheaper than new cars, and used cars are often even more affordable. For example, the Tiggo 4 Hybrid Ultimate costs $32,794 new (0 km) but only $29,180 as a demo (2,123 km) – a $3,614 saving.

Other examples:

  • Tiggo 4 Ultimate: new $25,890 vs. demo $24,140

  • Used Tiggo 4 models: $19,890–$21,890 depending on mileage

What Makes a Demo Car Unique in Australia

A demo car is between new and used – it’s typically registered or used for display and test drives, but has very low mileage. The demo cars currently listed at Chery Southland have between 2,001 and 2,143 km, much less than most used cars. This means you get near-new condition at a lower price.

Many buyers find demo cars a good value. However, always check when the new car warranty started, as it affects remaining coverage.

Used Chery Cars: Affordability and Considerations

Used cars are where the lowest Chery purchase price usually appears. If your budget is tight, this part of the market can open the door to a newer SUV shape at a lower price in Australia.

Still, lower cost should not mean lower care. A proper test drive, warranty check and close look at kilometres can save you from picking the wrong vehicle to save a small amount upfront.

Pricing Trends for Used Chery Vehicles

The used Tiggo 4 examples below range from $19,890 to $21,890, showing that trim and condition affect price as much as age.

For example:

  • 2025 Tiggo 4 Urban with 22,480 km: $19,890

  • 2025 Tiggo 4 Urban with 18,055 km: $20,890

  • 2025 Tiggo 4 Ultimate with 15,850 km: $21,890

This demonstrates that used car values don’t always drop sharply year by year. Warranty balance, mileage and trim help keep prices stable, especially with low kilometres.

Key Things to Check Before Buying Used

Before buying a used car, prioritise verifiable facts over price. High mileage, limited warranty or missing features can outweigh a low cost.

Test drive the car and review its documents. Check:

  • Mileage and service history

  • Remaining warranty

  • Safety features (airbags)

Compare used Ultimate models with new Urban models – not just used cars against each other. Sometimes, a small price difference makes a new car a better long-term value.

Additional Costs When Buying Chery Cars

The purchase price isn’t the total cost of owning a car. In Australia, buyers must also consider on-road and running costs, even with appealing new car deals.

Smart comparisons go beyond the sticker price. Factors like warranty coverage, mileage and financing offers all affect the long-term cost of ownership.

Registration, Insurance and Servicing Expenses

The listings show drive-away prices, usually including registration. Still, budget for insurance and future servicing.

While many buyers focus on low upfront costs, consider the total ownership cost if you plan to keep the car for several years under warranty.

Factor in:

  • Whether registration is included

  • Insurance premiums based on your profile

  • Servicing during the warranty period

Finance Offers and Special Deals

Chery Southland’s current listings don’t detail finance offers, but price reductions are a useful way to compare deals. For example, a 2026 Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid Ultimate T31 demo has been reduced from $44,790 to $43,390 and a used 2025 Tiggo 4 Ultimate from $22,790 to $21,890.

When comparing deals, look at:

  • The drive-away price

  • Clearance discounts on demo cars

  • When the warranty started

  • Finance terms, which you should confirm directly with Chery Southland

Offers change often, so check current pricing and finance options before you decide.

Couple by blue car.
How Age, Mileage, and Features Impact Chery Car Pricing in Australiaphoto provided by contributor

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding Chery car prices helps you make informed decisions on new, demo or used vehicles. By considering pricing trends, features and extra costs like registration and insurance, you can find the best value. Demo cars often offer great savings with a like-new experience, while used cars suit budget-conscious buyers. Keep these factors in mind to choose the right option. Ready to explore further? Contact us for a free consultation to find your ideal Chery car!

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Chery model is the most affordable?

From the supplied listings, the most affordable new car example is the Tiggo 4 Urban at $22,890 drive-away. Omoda pricing is not shown here, and hybrid versions sit higher, so Tiggo 4 Urban currently looks like the lowest new purchase price.

Do Chery car prices vary depending on where you buy in Australia?

Yes, Chery car prices can vary in Australia because each dealer’s stock mix is different. New cars, demo cars and used cars may be priced differently based on km, model grade and whether the vehicle is reduced for stock clearance.

What features are included with Chery cars at different price levels?

The listings do not give full feature sheets, but trim level clearly matters across Omoda and Tiggo SUV models. Before buying, confirm wireless Apple CarPlay, airbags and warranty details, because higher grades such as Ultimate often justify the extra spend.

Grey SUV in showroom.
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