Skoda Kodiaq Price Checklist for First-Time Family SUV Buyers

The biggest factor is age. A used 2019 Skoda Kodiaq 132TSI is listed at $22,390 driveaway, while 2025 and 2026 stock is much higher. If you want a newer Kodiaq, expect to pay more.

Variant also shifts the number. A 2025 140TSI Select can sit around the low-$40,000 range, while RS examples reach the high-$60,000s and even $79,680. Sportier trims and stronger petrol positioning usually cost more.

Then come upgrades and equipment differences. Newer model years can carry updated technology, plus changes tied to safety items such as airbags and headlights. You may also see mHEV or hybrid-style wording on some 2026 listings, which can push the Skoda Kodiaq price above older versions in Australia.