Skoda Kodiaq Price Checklist for First-Time Family SUV Buyers

The Skoda Kodiaq stands out as a practical family SUV option in Australia, with pricing that spans used, demo, and new stock.
Current driveaway examples show a wide Kodiaq range, from about $22,390 for older used vehicles to about $79,680 for higher-spec RS stock.
Popular 2025 and 2026 listings include Select, Sportline, and RS variants with petrol and mHEV options.
Demo and run-out offers can lower the Skoda Kodiaq price, so timing matters.
First-time buyers should check on-road costs, colour upgrades, and optional extras before signing.
Current pricing and dealer deals are best checked directly with Bayside Skoda.
Buying your first family SUV can feel simple at first, then expensive once the extras appear. That is why checking the Skoda Kodiaq price properly matters. The Kodiaq gives Australian buyers several paths, from used and demo stock to newer SUV variants, and this checklist shows you what to compare before you commit.
In Australia, the Skoda Kodiaq price is not one fixed number. It changes by year, condition, variant, and whether you choose used, demo, or brand-new SUV stock.
Recent listings show that buyers can find a 2019 Kodiaq from $22,390 driveaway, while newer 2025 and 2026 vehicles sit much higher. That spread is why it helps to look closely at model grade, deal type, and included equipment before moving to the finer price details below.
The biggest factor is age. A used 2019 Skoda Kodiaq 132TSI is listed at $22,390 driveaway, while 2025 and 2026 stock is much higher. If you want a newer Kodiaq, expect to pay more.
Variant also shifts the number. A 2025 140TSI Select can sit around the low-$40,000 range, while RS examples reach the high-$60,000s and even $79,680. Sportier trims and stronger petrol positioning usually cost more.
Then come upgrades and equipment differences. Newer model years can carry updated technology, plus changes tied to safety items such as airbags and headlights. You may also see mHEV or hybrid-style wording on some 2026 listings, which can push the Skoda Kodiaq price above older versions in Australia.
Yes, the Sportline costs more than a standard Kodiaq. Select models generally start lower than Sportline, while RS sits at the top of the range, though demo, used and new stock can overlap.
Driveaway deals vary. For example:
2025 Kodiaq 140TSI Select (new): $42,788 driveaway
2025 Kodiaq 140TSI Select (used): Was $40,990, now $39,890 driveaway
2025 Kodiaq 140TSI Sportline (demo): $51,890 driveaway
2025 Kodiaq RS (demo): Was $67,790, now $63,690 driveaway
Prices can drop for some stock, which benefits first-time buyers.
A Kodiaq deal can look clear until you notice what is and is not included. Some listings already show driveaway pricing, which helps, but others say enquire for price. That difference matters.
For first-time buyers in Australia, the real task is separating standard value from extra spend. Next, look at what the Skoda Kodiaq includes at base level and which costs can quietly stretch your budget.
Base-price value starts with choosing the right grade, not chasing the biggest badge. Current Kodiaq listings show entry paths through Select variants, including 140TSI petrol and some 2026 mHEV stock, which gives family buyers more than one starting point.
Even without a long option list, first-time buyers should check core family needs before focusing on style. Ask what is included in the exact vehicle you are viewing.
Petrol 140TSI Select variants appear as a common lower-entry Kodiaq choice.
Safety-related items such as airbags and headlights should be checked in the vehicle specification.
Automatic transmission is shown across the listed examples.
Demo and new stock can offer low kilometres, which may improve day-to-day value.
Here’s what many buyers overlook: Even if a Kodiaq seems affordable, not all listings show the final price. Many 2026 models are marked “enquire for price,” so confirm the full cost.
Optional extras can quickly raise the total. When comparing similar SUVs, check if one has extra features or special paint that the other doesn’t.
Driveaway pricing may include on-road costs, but “enquire” listings need further details.
Colour can impact price, especially when listings are split by white, grey, or black.
Demo versus new status affects value, even within the same Kodiaq grade.
Price optional extras individually when configuring your vehicle in Australia.
In summary, understanding the Skoda Kodiaq price is essential for first-time family SUV buyers as it allows you to make informed decisions that align with your budget and requirements. By considering key highlights, comparing pricing options, and being aware of hidden costs, you'll be better equipped to navigate the purchasing process. Remember, investing in a vehicle is a significant decision, and ensuring that you have all the necessary information will lead to a more satisfying ownership experience. If you’re ready to take the next step, feel free to reach out for a consultation to discuss your Skoda Kodiaq options!
Yes, you can usually review a Skoda Kodiaq by stock type, variant, and colour, then ask for pricing on optional extras. This is useful if you want to compare a family SUV with different finishes or confirm how add-ons affect the final total.
For current Skoda Kodiaq pricing in Australia, check stock and pricing on the Bayside Skoda website or contact the dealership directly. Look for listings marked driveaway, enquire for price, and current demo offers so you can compare like for like.
The Skoda Kodiaq covers a broad SUV price range in Australia, from older used examples to newer RS stock. That gives family buyers flexibility, though the exact comparison depends on age, kilometres, and variant. If you are also comparing other Skoda SUVs, keep body style and stock type separate so the prices line up.
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