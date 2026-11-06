Alexander Fischman: Living Trusts, Estate Planning and Wealth Management

Alexander “Sandy” Fischman is a Senior Financial Advisor and co-founder of the Fischman Azar Group at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. Based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, he works with individuals, families and senior executives on investment planning, wealth management and strategies for managing assets over the long term.
An area of his professional work involves estate planning and wealth transfer, including helping clients understand financial arrangements such as revocable living trusts and how they may fit into a broader financial plan.
Estate planning involves more than deciding who will inherit assets. It can also include determining how assets are managed during a person's lifetime, how they are transferred to beneficiaries and how administrative complications may be reduced.
In an article published on the Fischman Azar Group's Wells Fargo Advisors website, How a Living Trust Can Help You Control Your Estate, Fischman explains the basic features of a revocable living trust and its potential role in estate planning.
A revocable living trust allows the person establishing it to retain control over assets placed in the trust, subject to the trust's terms. When properly established and funded, it may also help assets pass to beneficiaries without going through probate. The suitability of a trust depends on factors such as the individual's circumstances, the assets involved and applicable state law.
Fischman's discussion also addresses trust structures that may be relevant to certain married couples, including arrangements designed to support estate tax planning. Such structures can involve additional costs and complex tax considerations, making coordination with qualified legal and tax professionals important.
Estate planning is often connected to other financial decisions, including investment management, retirement planning, insurance, liquidity and the transfer of wealth between generations.
Fischman's work at the Fischman Azar Group includes customized wealth planning, retirement considerations, educational planning, insurance needs and strategies for transferring assets. For executives with significant company stock holdings, financial planning may also involve coordinating concentrated stock positions with broader investment and estate planning objectives.
His professional approach places estate planning within the wider context of a client's financial circumstances rather than treating it as an isolated decision.
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network does not provide legal or tax advice. Decisions involving trusts and estate documents should be made with appropriately qualified legal and tax professionals.
Fischman established his original advisory practice in 2015 and partnered with Shalom Azar in 2019 to develop the Fischman Azar Group. The team subsequently worked at Morgan Stanley before transitioning to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2025.
The group provides wealth management and financial planning services, with a focus on personalized advice and ongoing client relationships. Its work includes investment management, executive compensation planning, trust and estate planning strategies, retirement planning and wealth transfer.
Alongside Fischman and Azar, the advisory team includes Solomon Tobal and Tomer Mizrahi, supported by a broader group of client service professionals.
In June 2026, the group announced the addition of seven Client Associates, expanding the operational and client service team supporting its advisory practice. The announcement reflected a continued investment in the group's service infrastructure as it developed within Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.
Fischman's career began in institutional financial markets before he moved into financial advising. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2015 and developed his own practice, later partnering with Azar to establish the Fischman Azar Group.
Today, his work combines investment planning with broader financial considerations, including estate planning, retirement needs and the management and transfer of wealth. His published discussion of living trusts offers an example of the practical financial topics that form part of this work.
Through the Fischman Azar Group, Alexander Fischman continues to advise clients on coordinating their investments and longer-term financial objectives.
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