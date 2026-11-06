Alexander Fischman: Living Trusts, Estate Planning and Wealth Management

Estate planning involves more than deciding who will inherit assets. It can also include determining how assets are managed during a person's lifetime, how they are transferred to beneficiaries and how administrative complications may be reduced.

In an article published on the Fischman Azar Group's Wells Fargo Advisors website, How a Living Trust Can Help You Control Your Estate, Fischman explains the basic features of a revocable living trust and its potential role in estate planning.

A revocable living trust allows the person establishing it to retain control over assets placed in the trust, subject to the trust's terms. When properly established and funded, it may also help assets pass to beneficiaries without going through probate. The suitability of a trust depends on factors such as the individual's circumstances, the assets involved and applicable state law.

Fischman's discussion also addresses trust structures that may be relevant to certain married couples, including arrangements designed to support estate tax planning. Such structures can involve additional costs and complex tax considerations, making coordination with qualified legal and tax professionals important.