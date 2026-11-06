Linta Roofing is our top pick for Grand Strand homeowners considering a metal roof, with published prices ranging from $13,500 to $51,000 depending on the system. Along the South Carolina coast, salt air can accelerate corrosion, hurricane-force winds put roofing systems to the test, and insurance non-renewals can make roof replacement an increasingly important decision. Linta offers both exposed-fastener and standing seam systems, with published prices for a typical 3,000-square-foot roof, plus a 5.0 Google rating from 1,074 reviews as of October 24, 2026.
We evaluated each contractor on residential metal roofing experience (standing seam vs. exposed fastener), manufacturer certifications, workmanship warranties, Google ratings and review counts, published pricing, and local office presence.
Residential Metal Roofing: Standing seam, exposed-fastener, or both.
Certifications: Published manufacturer and third-party credentials.
Workmanship Warranty: Publicly stated installation warranty terms.
Google Review Record: Rating and review count.
Published Pricing: Metal roofing prices available before a sales call.
Local Office: Verified office location on the Grand Strand.
Family-owned since 1948, Linta is one of the few metal roofing contractors in the Myrtle Beach area that publishes actual price ranges before you ever talk to a salesperson, and you can see those ranges on their metal roofing page. The company holds GAF Master Elite and IBHS FORTIFIED status. FORTIFIED is a third-party construction standard with hurricane wind resistance requirements built into it, and GAF Master Elite requires verified training and installation standards.
Residential Metal Roofing: Installs standing seam and corrugated metal roofing.
Certifications: GAF Master Elite, IKO ROOFPRO Craftsman Premier, FORTIFIED Roofing Contractor, and SC Safe Home certified installer.
Workmanship Warranty: Offers workmanship warranties up to 25 years.
Google Review Record: 5.0 (1,074 reviews).
Published Pricing: $13,500-$21,000 for exposed-fastener and $30,000-$51,000 for standing seam on a typical 3,000-square-foot roof[1].
Local Office: Myrtle Beach, SC.
What to consider: Published ranges assume a typical 3,000-square-foot roof, so larger or more complex roofs will price differently.
Brazen Roofing installs standing seam residential systems in the Myrtle Beach market.
Residential Metal Roofing: Installs both standing seam and exposed-fastener metal roofing.
Certifications: GAF Master Elite (President’s Club), with GAF Metal and FORTIFIED Roof specialty certifications[1].
Workmanship Warranty: Up to 25 years of workmanship coverage, depending on the selected tier and contract.
Google Review Record: 4.9 rating (772 reviews).
Published Pricing: Does not publish fixed, standard, or public pricing on its website or official listing.
Local Office: Myrtle Beach, SC.
What to consider: Consider another option if you want to see metal roof prices before booking an estimate.
Leverage Roofing handles residential metal roofing installation and serves the Grand Strand, with its base toward the southern end of the service area. That covers the southern stretch of Horry County and into Brunswick County.
Residential Metal Roofing: Installs residential metal roofing; confirm panel types at the estimate.
Certifications: GAF Certified Contractor and Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor.
Workmanship Warranty: 5-year workmanship warranty, plus a 10-year manufacturer warranty, on every roof installation[1].
Google Review Record: 4.9 stars (454 reviews)
Published Pricing: $8,000-$25,000 for a typical residential roof replacement, and $21,000-$36,000 for a metal roof on a typical 3,000-square-foot roof (based on Leverage’s 12 per square foot).
Local Office: 3401 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
What to consider: Consider another option if you live on the northern Grand Strand and want a crew based closer to home.
DK Mason Roofing installs residential metal roofing in the Myrtle Beach area and has metal roofing projects in its portfolio.
Residential Metal Roofing: Lists metal roofing, including standing seam, among its roof types.
Certifications: Licensed general contractor with an A+ BBB rating.
Workmanship Warranty: Up to 5 years on all roofs, according to its Myrtle Beach page; confirm written coverage details.
Google Review Record: 5.0 stars (55 reviews).
Published Pricing: Does not publish fixed, standard, or public pricing on its website or official listing; free estimates available.
Local Office: 8106 SC-707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
What to consider: Consider another option if you want a longer review history and a larger portfolio of completed residential metal roofs.
Anderson Roofing has residential metal re-roofing experience in the Myrtle Beach area.
Residential Metal Roofing: Installs standing seam and other metal roofing systems on homes and businesses.
Certifications: Licensed and insured, BBB-accredited since 2009 with an A+ rating.
Workmanship Warranty: 5-year workmanship warranty on every roof; ask for written coverage details.
Google Review Record: 4.9 stars (40 reviews).
Published Pricing: Does not publish fixed, standard, or public pricing; free estimates and inspections available.
Local Office: 6271 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
What to consider: Consider another option if you want a contractor with a well-documented record of full metal re-roofs.
Moro Roofing brings in-house sheet metal fabrication to residential metal roofing projects. For coastal homes with non-standard roof geometry, custom flashing and trim can be fabricated on-site rather than ordered as stock.
Residential Metal Roofing: Installs standing seam metal roofs, with custom sheet metal fabrication for high-wind coastal homes.
Certifications: IKO certified contractor; advertises 130+ mph wind-rated roofing and is licensed and insured[1].
Workmanship Warranty: Labor warranty alongside manufacturer warranties; length not disclosed, so ask for written coverage details.
Google Review Record: 5.0 stars (9 reviews)
Published Pricing: Does not publish fixed, standard, or public pricing; free estimates.
Local Office: 3625 US Highway 17 Bypass S, Unit C, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
What to consider: Consider another option if a large review record matters to you; nine reviews offer limited insight into consistency.
BCI Metal Roofing installs residential metal roofing systems in the Myrtle Beach area.
Residential Metal Roofing: Installs standing seam, exposed-fastener panels (Master Rib and Value Rib), DECRA stone-coated steel shingles and copper.
Certifications: Says it is an IBHS FORTIFIED Roofing Contractor; no manufacturer certifications listed[1].
Workmanship Warranty: Advertises a “lifetime never-leak warranty”; terms not stated, so request warranty documentation in writing.
Google Review Record: 4.3 stars (4 reviews).
Published Pricing: Does not publish fixed, standard, or public pricing; free estimates and inspections available.
Local Office: Google lists 512 1st Ave S, North Myrtle Beach, SC; the company’s website gives its base as Bladenboro, NC.
What to consider: Consider another option if you want a contractor with more reviews and no workmanship complaints on record.
Our pick: Linta Roofing publishes its metal roof prices before any sales call. It installs both standing seam and exposed fastener, offers workmanship warranties of up to 25 years, and has a 5.0 Google rating from more than 1,000 reviews. It has been family-owned on the Grand Strand since 1948.
Also consider: Brazen Roofing, Leverage Roofing, DK Mason Roofing, Anderson Roofing Inc., Moro Roofing & Sheet Metal, BCI Metal Roofing.
Panel type and roof size drive most of the price. On a typical 3,000-square-foot Grand Strand roof, Linta Roofing publishes ranges of $13,500 to $21,000 for exposed fastener and $30,000 to $51,000 for standing seam. Roof pitch, valleys, tear-off of the old roof, and the panel gauge and coating all move the final number. Most contractors on this list quote only after a site visit. Get at least two written, itemized quotes that name the same panel system, so you’re comparing like with like.
Metal roofing costs depend on the panel type, roof size, and installation complexity. Linta Roofing publishes ranges of $13,500-$21,000 for exposed-fastener systems and $30,000-$51,000 for standing seam on a typical 3,000-square-foot Grand Strand roof. Get a project-specific estimate before comparing contractors.
Standing seam generally offers an advantage in coastal conditions because its concealed fasteners reduce exposed points where moisture can enter. Exposed-fastener systems can cost less upfront but require periodic inspection of screws and washers. Material quality and proper installation also matter in salt-air environments.
A metal roof may qualify for insurance discounts, but savings depend on your insurer, policy, roofing materials, and wind-mitigation features. Installation alone does not guarantee lower premiums. Ask your insurer whether the specific roofing system qualifies for any discounts before committing to a replacement.
A properly installed metal roof can last up to 70 years, depending on the material, protective coating, maintenance, and exposure to salt air. Coastal homeowners should choose corrosion-resistant materials and have fasteners, flashing, and sealants inspected regularly to help extend the roof's service life.
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