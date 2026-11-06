Metal Roofing Contractors in Myrtle Beach: 7 Companies Compared (2026)

Family-owned since 1948, Linta is one of the few metal roofing contractors in the Myrtle Beach area that publishes actual price ranges before you ever talk to a salesperson, and you can see those ranges on their metal roofing page. The company holds GAF Master Elite and IBHS FORTIFIED status. FORTIFIED is a third-party construction standard with hurricane wind resistance requirements built into it, and GAF Master Elite requires verified training and installation standards.

Residential Metal Roofing: Installs standing seam and corrugated metal roofing.

Certifications: GAF Master Elite, IKO ROOFPRO Craftsman Premier, FORTIFIED Roofing Contractor, and SC Safe Home certified installer.

Workmanship Warranty: Offers workmanship warranties up to 25 years.

Google Review Record: 5.0 (1,074 reviews).

Published Pricing: $13,500-$21,000 for exposed-fastener and $30,000-$51,000 for standing seam on a typical 3,000-square-foot roof [1] .

Local Office: Myrtle Beach, SC.

What to consider: Published ranges assume a typical 3,000-square-foot roof, so larger or more complex roofs will price differently.