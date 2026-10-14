7 Best Luxury Home Renovation Services in Boca Raton (2026)

Boca Raton has a deep bench of renovation firms, from principal-led estate builders to family contractors who've worked the same streets for generations. Picking between them gets harder the closer you look.

Our top pick hires the builder for you.

That detail shaped a lot of this ranking. Below are the seven best firms for luxury home renovation Boca Raton has to offer, with honest pros and cons for each, plus a side-by-side comparison.