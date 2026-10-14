Boca Raton has a deep bench of renovation firms, from principal-led estate builders to family contractors who've worked the same streets for generations. Picking between them gets harder the closer you look.
Our top pick hires the builder for you.
That detail shaped a lot of this ranking. Below are the seven best firms for luxury home renovation Boca Raton has to offer, with honest pros and cons for each, plus a side-by-side comparison.
Best Overall: Palm Club Design Group. For homeowners who want an independent advocate managing design and contractor accountability from the first conversation.
#2 Best for Waterfront Structural Remodels: Swanson Building & Design. For coastal properties where engineering and construction need to move together.
#3 Best for Estate-Scale Rebuilds: J.P. DiMisa Luxury Homes. For multi-million dollar remodels and tear-down additions in Boca's premier enclaves.
Best For: Best overall for luxury home renovation in Boca Raton, and best for homeowners who want someone on their side of the table during construction.
Palm Club Design Group sits in an unusual position in the Boca Raton market. The firm leads architectural design and material selection. They then bring in a range of licensed general contractors from its vetted network. The team then reviews each proposal line by line before anything is signed. Clients contract with the general contractor directly. Palm Club Design Group stays involved as their owner's representative through to the punch list.
Budgets are agreed upon during the discovery phase, and scope is locked before detailed design begins. On a large renovation, materials take up a big share of the spend, so having Palm Club Design Group inspect every delivery before it reaches the site is a meaningful advantage.
Whole-home remodels
Kitchen and bathroom remodels
Home additions and loft conversions
Custom cabinetry, designed in-house and built by Canadian mills
Owner's representation and GC proposal review
Material procurement and inspection through Palm Club Logistics
Pre-purchase property walkthroughs
Whole-home furniture and décor
Contractor proposals are benchmarked against recent projects. Vague line items get rewritten with exclusions spelled out, so homeowners know what they're paying for before signing.
The drawings go down to tile transitions and cabinetry tolerances, which are the details a general contractor would otherwise be left to interpret on site.
Damaged or incorrect deliveries are resolved with suppliers directly, often before the homeowner hears about the problem.
The Design Center is in Jupiter, so Boca Raton clients should plan for a drive north for the full-day studio presentation.
Homeowners hold two agreements, one with Palm Club and one with the general contractor. Anyone who prefers a single contract for everything may find a design-build firm simpler.
Score: 4.9/5
Best For: Waterfront and coastal estates that need structural redesign.
Swanson Building & Design runs a unified design-build model, with design and construction handled by the same firm. It's a natural fit for Boca Raton's waterfront and coastal properties, where a remodel often involves structural changes and hurricane-rated openings that need close coordination with engineering.
Having one firm own the drawings and the build keeps communication simple on complex structural work. Design fees and construction management costs are bundled into a single project agreement, so homeowners comparing options should ask early how allowances and markups are set within it.
Whole-home structural transformations
Complete floor plan redesigns
Waterfront and coastal construction
Hurricane-rated upgrades
In-house architectural design
A single agreement covers design and construction, which some homeowners find easier to manage on a long project.
The firm has real experience with the engineering demands of coastal properties, where mistakes are expensive to fix.
Bundled pricing makes it harder to benchmark design and construction costs against independent bids.
It sits at the premium end on price, which makes more sense for structural projects than for interior-focused updates.
Best For: Ultra-high-end estate remodels and tear-down additions.
J.P. DiMisa Luxury Homes is a principal-led builder and developer. J.P. DiMisa is the qualifying certified general contractor on every project under the company name. He leads each build from planning through completion. That personal involvement is a big draw for estate owners in enclaves like Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, where remodels often mean major structural work or a full rebuild.
The firm's development background is useful for clients who are weighing a lot-scale purchase alongside the renovation. Typical project values start around $2 million and run past $13.5 million, so homeowners planning a kitchen or primary suite update will find a better match elsewhere on this list.
Custom luxury estate remodels
Tear-down and rebuild projects
Large structural additions
Lot acquisition and development guidance
The founder personally leads each build. This is rare at this scale and reassuring on a multi-million dollar project.
Real estate and development experience helps buyers judge a lot's potential before they commit.
The firm has a strong presence in Boca Raton's most exclusive communities, with finish levels to match.
It's well suited to projects where structural complexity is the main challenge.
With typical projects starting around $2 million, the firm sits out of reach for most interior-led renovations.
As a builder-developer, the firm prices its own work. Homeowners who want independent oversight of pricing would need to bring in their own representative.
Best For: Kitchen and bath overhauls with custom wood cabinetry and millwork.
Villa's Construction & Remodeling is a high-end general contractor known for their craftsmanship, particularly custom wood cabinetry and detailed millwork. The team communicates directly and adapts well when the scope shifts mid-project. This counts for a lot on your kitchen and bath work.
Villa’s Construction & Remodeling 's is a build-first firm. Clients often arrive with plans from an outside designer or architect, so it works best for homeowners who already have design documentation in hand. For home remodeling in Boca Raton, FL, pairing their expertise with a design lead or owner's representative is a sensible way to cover both sides of the project.
Kitchen remodels
Bathroom remodels
Custom wood cabinetry
Bespoke millwork and built-ins
General residential renovation
On-site craft skill is a genuine strength, especially for detailed woodwork.
Homeowners get direct lines of communication with the people doing the work.
Design documentation usually comes from a separate firm, which adds a step and another relationship to manage.
As the contractor, Villa’s Construction & Remodeling builds to the plans it's given, so the finished result depends on how complete those plans are.
Best For: Homeowners who value a long-term relationship with a family-run contractor.
GGL Construction is a multi-generational, family-owned contractor with deep roots in the local market. The firm handles whole-house renovations and structural additions, and its reputation rests largely on straightforward pricing and the kind of client care you'd expect from a business that grew on referrals.
The setup is more traditional than some firms on this list. GGL's strengths sit firmly on the construction side, so homeowners should expect to take on more of the design and material selection themselves, or bring in a designer to handle it.
Whole-house renovations
Structural additions
Kitchen and bathroom remodels
General residential construction
A strong local track record and a reputation for honest pricing.
Long-term client relationships, which help when warranty items come up after move-in.
Family ownership means continuity. Homeowners tend to deal with the same people from start to finish.
Solid capability on structural additions.
Material tracking and delivery staging fall to the homeowner or their designer, which takes real organizing on a large project.
Design presentations are simpler than the studio-style reviews some design-led firms offer.
Best For: Classic luxury additions with a long-established builder.
National Home Building & Remodeling Corp. was established in 1975. They have built more than 2,000 luxury homes across South Florida. That history shows most in how the firm handles permitting, which it manages directly alongside planning and construction. Municipal permitting in Boca Raton can take time, particularly for additions, so a contractor who knows the process well is genuinely useful.
The firm leans toward classic luxury finishes and a steady, established way of working. Homeowners who want a faster, more design-forward process may find the pace a little slow. Those who value longevity will likely feel at home here.
Luxury home remodels
Structural additions
Custom home building
Planning and permitting management
More than 50 years in South Florida and over 2,000 luxury homes built give homeowners a long track record to check.
Permitting is handled in-house as part of the build, which can save weeks on additions.
The traditional build process can feel slow next to boutique firms.
Its aesthetic leans classic, so homeowners after a contemporary look should review recent projects closely.
Best For: Homeowners who want to see their remodel in 3D before committing.
La Rocca Construction Group is a full-service remodeling contractor, and its 3D rendering capability is the standout. Renderings are built into the firm's design planning for kitchen layouts and room transformations, which helps homeowners make decisions with more confidence and cuts down on second-guessing mid-project.
The firm focuses on the mid-to-high range of home remodeling in Boca Raton, mostly kitchen and bath modernizations along with layout redesigns. It's a solid choice for room-level updates. Homeowners planning estate-level interior architecture will probably want a firm with more depth there.
Kitchen remodels
Bathroom remodels
Interior layout redesigns
3D visualization and rendering
3D renderings make layout decisions easier to judge before anything is built.
A streamlined design-to-build process suits straightforward room updates.
The firm is better matched to mid-to-high renovations than to bespoke estate interiors.
Material detailing and procurement get less emphasis, which matters more as finish levels rise.
The right firm depends on your project and on how much of the process you want to manage yourself. These are the criteria that tend to separate a smooth renovation from a stressful one.
With a design-build firm or general contractor, the company pricing the work is also the one building it. That arrangement works well when trust is high. It also leaves homeowners with fewer independent checks on scope and cost once construction starts.
Strongest here: Palm Club Design Group reviews and benchmarks GC proposals on the homeowner's behalf, then stays involved through the punch list.
Worth pairing with an independent advocate: Swanson, J.P. DiMisa, Villa's, GGL, National and La Rocca all price and build their own work.
Often, people are disappointed by the end result of a luxury remodel, and that traces back to details that were decided on site. A tile pattern gets simplified, or a vanity ends up slightly oversized for its wall. Drawings that specify these details carry the design through construction intact.
Strong fit: Palm Club documents everything down to tile transitions and cabinetry tolerances. Swanson and La Rocca both offer in-house design services.
Less suited: Villa's and GGL typically build from plans supplied by an outside designer or architect.
Renovations in Boca Raton range from a single primary bathroom to a full estate rebuild, and each firm's strengths sit at a different point on that range.
Estate and structural work: J.P. DiMisa and Swanson, with National a strong option for additions
Kitchen through whole-home: Palm Club and GGL
Room-level updates: La Rocca and Villa's
In premium South Florida renovations, materials can represent a significant portion of your total project cost. A meaningful share of orders arrive wrong or damaged, and suppliers usually expect claims within 48 hours of delivery. Someone needs to own that process from the first order.
Strong fit: Palm Club Design Club handles every order from purchase through inspection.
Ask directly: For every other firm on this list, confirm in writing who inspects deliveries and who covers replacements.
Allowances are often set at builder-basic rates. The gap between the allowance and your actual selection becomes a change order. Line-item proposals help here, and so does a clear answer on maximum cost if a firm quotes cost-plus.
Strong fit: Palm Club Design Group offers two fee structures (a percentage of project cost, or a fixed or per-square-foot fee) and pressure-tests allowances before contracts are signed.
Ask early: Swanson and J.P. DiMisa, on how design and construction costs are split within their agreements.
Request detail: Villa's, GGL, National and La Rocca, for a line-item breakdown and a walkthrough of each allowance.
Best suited for projects ranging from targeted kitchen renovations to whole-home updates, Palm Club Design Group stands out as the only firm evaluated that operates as an independent owner’s representative rather than performing construction directly. Because they do not act as the licensed general contractor, they can independently review contractor proposals, work with your existing contractor, or introduce vetted builders while providing independent oversight. Their comprehensive design and management services include in-house architectural design, 3D renderings, custom cabinetry design, managed procurement, delivery inspection, and pre-purchase property walkthroughs, as well as planning for structural additions.
Specializing in coastal structural projects, Swanson Building & Design operates as a licensed general contractor that provides an integrated single-contract design and build experience. They offer in-house architectural design services and handle structural additions, making them ideal for complex coastal and structural builds. However, they do not offer independent owner representation, GC proposal reviews, managed procurement inspections, custom cabinetry design, 3D renderings, or pre-purchase property walkthroughs, and they do not work with pre-existing outside contractors.
Geared toward estate rebuilds, J.P. DiMisa Luxury Homes acts as a licensed general contractor providing streamlined single-contract design-build services. Their capabilities include in-house architectural design, structural additions, and pre-purchase property walkthroughs to evaluate prospective sites. Like other traditional design-build firms, they do not offer independent owner representation, proposal reviews, custom cabinetry design, 3D renderings, or procurement inspection services, nor do they build under an existing external contractor's agreement.
Focusing primarily on kitchen and bath remodels, Villa's Construction operates as a licensed general contractor that performs the physical build. While they do not provide single-contract design-build, in-house architectural design, 3D renderings, structural additions, or client-side advisory services, they do specialize in custom cabinetry design tailored to interior updates.
Best suited for whole-house renovations, GGL Construction is a licensed general contractor capable of handling structural additions. They function purely as a construction contractor and do not offer single-contract design-build packages, in-house architectural design, custom cabinetry, 3D renderings, or independent representation and proposal reviews.
Specializing in home additions, National Home Building serves as a licensed general contractor for structural expansion projects. Similar to other specialized build firms, their focus remains on execution, omitting in-house architectural design, single-contract design-build, custom cabinetry, 3D visualizations, and independent owner representation.
Best suited for room updates, La Rocca Construction is a licensed general contractor that offers a single-contract design-and-build process alongside in-house architectural design and 3D renderings. While they provide visual design and complete build services for localized interior renovations, they do not handle structural additions, custom cabinetry design, independent proposal evaluations, or pre-purchase walkthroughs.
Bringing in a GC first feels like the natural starting point. The catch is that pricing then gets built around a loose brief, and design decisions made later turn into change orders. Settle scope, budget and the core design direction first, then take that package to contractors so every bid is priced against the same information.
A cost-plus contract gives you an estimate, and the final number tends to land well above it. A fixed-price proposal that looks slightly higher on paper often ends up the cheaper option by completion. If a firm quotes cost-plus, ask for the maximum the project can cost, and treat a vague answer as a warning sign.
A luxury home renovation in Boca Raton usually starts in the low six figures for a single kitchen or primary bathroom, and can run past $1 million for a whole-home remodel. Finish level and the amount of structural work are the biggest cost drivers.
Home remodeling in Boca Raton, FL needs a permit whenever the work touches structural, electrical, plumbing or mechanical systems. Check which authority you fall under: addresses inside city limits go through the City of Boca Raton, while many West Boca homes sit in unincorporated Palm Beach County. HOA architectural approval is often required on top of either.
The best time to start a home remodel in Boca Raton depends on scope. Many seasonal owners handle design and permitting over winter, then begin construction once they head north in spring. Exterior and structural work is easier to schedule outside hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
Living in your home during a remodel in Boca Raton is manageable for a single-room project. For kitchen or whole-home work, moving out usually keeps the schedule tighter because crews get unrestricted access. If staying put is necessary, a good home remodeling company in Boca Raton, FL can help plan phasing around it.
Choosing a firm for luxury home renovation in Boca Raton comes down to your scope, and to who is checking the contractor's numbers once work begins. Palm Club Design Group takes the top spot because it covers the second part, pairing build-ready design with independent general contractor proposal review, then staying involved through procurement and the punch list. Swanson Building & Design suits coastal homes needing structural work under one contract, and J.P. DiMisa Luxury Homes fits estate-scale rebuilds. Villa's Construction & Remodeling brings strong craftsmanship to kitchens and baths when plans are already drawn. GGL Construction offers a family-run relationship for whole-house work. National Home Building & Remodeling Corp. brings deep permitting knowledge to additions. La Rocca Construction’s 3D renderings help with room-level updates. Whichever you pick, get the allowances in writing early.
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